Gary Neville: Anthony Gordon 'under the most pressure' in England World Cup squad

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Gary Neville said that Anthony Gordon is "under the most pressure" in the England team after Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a 0-0 draw against Ghana on Tuesday.

Gordon has started both of England's World Cup group games but struggled against a resolute Ghana defence and was replaced by Bukayo Saka in the 65th minute.

"Anthony Gordon -- he's probably the one that's under the most pressure now," Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast.

"We all thought he probably wouldn't play today. We thought that maybe Marcus [Rashford] would come in or something like that, but he [Gordon] stayed on.

"I think he's under pressure now. I think he's the one that's going to find it a little bit difficult to keep his spot."

Anthony Gordon has started both games at the World Cup so far. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Co-presenter Roy Keane agreed with his former Manchester United teammate's assessment, adding: "Now he'd [Gordon] be under huge pressure."

Marcus Rashford -- who scored after replacing Gordon in England's opening game against Croatia -- could be a candidate to replace the Barcelona man if Tuchel decides to drop him to the bench.

Saka could also take Gordon's spot, with Madueke moving to the left, as was the case in the draw with Ghana.

Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire said that England will not be "too downbeat" after Tuesday's game.

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"I think they'll look back at it and think, in the grand scheme of things, we drew our second game against the USA in the last World Cup," Maguire, who was part of the 2022 World Cup squad, told The Rest Is Football podcast.

"We were disappointed, but we knew we were in control of the group, you go and play your third game, you win the game and everything's forgotten about and you go on to the knockout.

"So I don't think they'll be too downbeat. I think a few lads will be disappointed, probably, with the individual performances.

"But as a group and a collective I'm sure tomorrow will be a new day and they'll just look forward to Panama and getting the win."

Information from PA was used in this report.