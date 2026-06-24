Eberechi Eze: England 'confident of what's to come' after drab Ghana draw

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England midfielder Eberechi Eze says the dynamic of Group L has not changed after the 0-0 draw with Ghana.

Thomas Tuchel's side could not break down a resolute Ghanaian defence in Boston as they drew their second game for a fourth successive major tournament.

The point all but secured qualification to the round of 32 and they will seal top spot against Panama on Saturday if they better Ghana's result against Croatia.

Eze said he is sure that England have plenty of talent and creativity to be able to progress in this World Cup. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Asked whether things have changed after the Boston result, he said: "No, we set out to win anyway, so it changes nothing for us, the mentality is still the same, so we're focusing on doing what we need to win.

"I think that's the main thing. It's a long journey, you can't be too high, you can't be too low, you've got to be trusting what you're doing in the present moment.

"So, we're trying to do that, we're trying to enjoy it as much as we can, and being confident of what's to come."

Eze refuted suggestions that England are too reliant on Harry Kane for goals.

Kane, who bagged a brace in last week's opener against Croatia, hardly got a kick until he skied a late chance that he would normally convert.

Eze said: "I think it makes it look like that, because he scores so many goals, and he's that effective.

"But we've got so much talent, so much creativity, and options to score.

"But, of course, it helps having someone as incredible as him, and we won't look too much past that."

England returned to their Kansas City base on Tuesday night as attention turns to the Panama match in New Jersey on Saturday.

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Eze is looking forward to returning to their bubble as the camp looks to shut out the external noise surrounding the result with Ghana.

"It's good being around, full of professionals, and enjoying time together.

"Blocking out a lot of the noise, and we know there's a lot going on around us, but we're very focused on what's going on inside, and we're enjoying that little bubble that we're in.

"It's important to look after that and to hold on to that, because, as I said, there's a lot of media, a lot of conversations about us and what's going on, but as long as we can stay tight, that's all that matters really."