Chelsea closing in on deal for Atalanta full-back Marco Palestra - sources

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Chelsea are closing in on a deal worth around £47.4 million ($62.3 million) for Atalanta full-back Marco Palestra, sources have told ESPN.

The final fee is yet to be agreed but talks are progressing well and an agreement is expected to be reached soon. Inter Milan had been in negotiations to sign the 21-year-old after he was named Serie A's defender of the year following a season-long loan at Cagliari in which he made 37 appearances.

Marco Palestra made his senior debut for Italy in March and spent the last season on loan from Atalanta at Cagliari. Claudio Villa - FIGC/FIGC via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that although new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso does not officially start work until July 1, the former Real Madrid coach has been involved in sanctioning the move.

Palestra can play on either flank and made his senior debut for Italy in March. His potential arrival could cast further doubt on the future of Chelsea defender Malo Gusto.

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The Blues value Gusto at £75m despite signing him for just £30.7m in January 2023. Manchester City have been credited with an interest although it is unclear at this stage whether he is prominent among their list of targets as the explore full-back options.

Chelsea have already allowed Marc Cucurella to leave in a £52m deal with Real Madrid, who are also weighing up whether to formalise interest in Blues midfielder Enzo Fernández.