New Zealand vs. Belgium at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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A crucial fixture in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with New Zealand taking on Belgium in Vancouver on Friday.

Both teams need a win to ensure they make it to the round of 32. Belgium drew both their previous games while New Zealand have only one point after a draw and a loss.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 11 p.m. Friday, June 26

UK BST: 4 a.m. Saturday, June 27

India IST: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27

Australia AEST: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Venue: BC Place Vancouver

Referee: Adham Makhadmeh

Team News

New Zealand - Predicted XI

Max Crocombe; Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman,Tim Payne; Marko Stamenic, Joe Bell; Elijah Just, Sarpreet Singh, Callum McCowatt; Chris Wood.

Belgium - Predicted XI

Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere.

Talking Points

A must win game for both the teams

Going into their final group stage match, the equation is simple for both New Zealand and Belgium. A win for either team will almost certainly guarantee a place in the round of 32 while a loss would likely be the end of their journey.

Kevin De Bruyne. Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Belgium are currently third in the table with two points after two straight draws against Egypt (1-1) and Iran (0-0). New Zealand are fourth with just a point to their name after a draw against Iran (2-2) and a loss versus Egypt (3-1). A win for Belgium will take them to five points, which could help them qualify and win the group. If New Zealand win, their points tally will be four, which could be enough for a second place or qualify as one of the best ranked third place teams.

A draw would be damaging for New Zealand as a total two points will not be enough to make it to the next round. For Belgium, a draw will be enough if Egypt go on to beat Iran in the other match. Otherwise, with three points in total, they will have to wait to find out if they are among the best-ranked third place teams.

Belgium need their attacking unit to deliver

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia knows his attacking department need to show up. With all the ball possession in the last two games, Belgium failed to make it count when it comes to scoring. They scored once, an own goal for that matter, in two matches and failed to break down Iran's defence in the last match. Although a big credit should go to Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand for an outstanding save in that match.

The likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard, and Romelu Lukaku should step up in this crucial match and deliver for the team. Doku had missed the last game and then flew to be with his wife for the birth of his son. He has since returned and will be available for the final group game.

New Zealand will make the game physical and try to break their rhythm but there's enough calibre in Belgium's ranks to outclass them.