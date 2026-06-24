Tottenham sign Martin Dubravka from Burnley as Roberto De Zerbi rebuild continues

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Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka will join the club from Burnley.

The 37-year-old will officially start with the north London club when his contract with Burnley ends on July 1.

The Slovakia international joins Guglielmo Vicario, Antonín Kinsky and Brandon Austin as goalkeeping options at Spurs.

"It's an exciting time for me, a new journey and new experience for me and my family. I'm looking forward to it," Dubravka said in a statement.

Martin Dúbravka has joined Tottenham. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

"Everything moved pretty quickly and I'm really happy to be here. I've loved watching Roberto's teams over the years and know all about his style, vision and the fantastic fans here."

Dubravka arrives with Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson having already signed with Spurs for next season in what will be Roberto De Zerbi's full season in charge after the club narrowly avoided relegation last season.

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"I am very happy because Martin is a goalkeeper with big experience and a strong mentality," De Zerbi said.

"He has very important qualities for me and will bring balance, leadership and competitiveness to our dressing room."