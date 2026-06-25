Senegal vs. Iraq at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Senegal take on Iraq on Friday, hoping to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive in a bottom-two Group I clash in Toronto.

Senegal come into this game on the back of a 2-3 defeat to Norway, which means they need to win and correct a negative goal difference to stand a chance at qualifying.

It's a similar scenario for Iraq but a much worse goal difference to correct, after they lost 0-3 to Kylian Mbappé's France in their previous game.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Friday June 26, 3 p.m.

UK BST: Friday June 26, 8 p.m.

India IST: Saturday June 27, 12:30 a.m..

Australia AEST: Saturday June 27, 5 a.m.

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

Predicted Lineups

Senegal

Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy suffered a knee injury in the game against Norway and is ruled out for this game.

Predicted XI (4-3-3):

Mory Diaw

Krépin Diatta | Kalidou Koulibaly | Moussa Niakhaté | Malick Diouf

Pape Gueye | Idrissa Gana Gueye | Lamine Camara

Ismaïla Sarr | Nicolas Jackson | Sadio Mané

Iraq

Captain Aymen Hussein is a doubt for this game, having picked up a muscle injury.

Predicted XI (4-5-1):

Jalal Hassan

Hussein Ali | Zaid Tahseen | Akam Hashim | Merchas Doski

Ibrahim Bayesh | Zaid Ismael | Zidane Iqbal | Amir Al-Ammari | Ali Jasim

Ali Al-Hamadi

Talking Points

Senegal don't just need a win, they need a big one

It's been a disappointing World Cup so far for the team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (on the pitch, at least) earlier this year. Pape Thiaw's side were placed in a tough group with France and Norway, and the superstar pairing of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland proved to be the difference as Sengal conceded a brace each to them.

That has resulted in a goal difference of -3 and a points total for zero, so the equation for Senegal is clear. They have to win to assure themselves of third place, but with the best eight of twelve third-placed teams going through, they cannot afford to have a poor goal difference.

The onus will be on Thiaw's side to attack, and given that they have managed to generate only 2.25xG across two games so far, they need a massive improvement. Thiaw has a settled lineup up front, with Mane and Sarr supporting Jackson, but perhaps the 18-year-old talents of Ibrahim Mbaye could prove useful against Iraq..

Senegal also have not kept a clean sheet at the World Cup going back to their famous 1-0 win over France in 2002, so they have plenty to ponder ahead of this game.

Iraq have shown they can cope, but can they compete?

France's Manu Kone and Iran's Ramin Rezaeian battle for the ball during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Understandably, Graham Arnold's side have been at the wrong end of two heavy defeats against Norway and France, but they haven't been all too bad, racking up roughly 40% possession in both games and generating 1.43 xG.

They were undone by pace in behind in both games, and while Senegal have that as well, their forwards aren't as clinical. Iraq are unlikely to overturn a -6 goal difference while beating Senegal however, so qualification is a distant hope.

Their task is made all the more difficult with striker Aymen Hussein picking up an injury against France, and Arnold will know deep down, that his team will be playing for little more than pride.