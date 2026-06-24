England's Jude Bellingham not confrontational with Ghana's Jordan Ayew - sources

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Jude Bellingham avoided a red card for covering his mouth in a conversation with Jordan Ayew during England's goalless draw with Ghana because it was "not in a confrontational manner," sources have told ESPN.

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham, who was also involved in a row with the Ghana coaching staff at the end of the game, was not sanctioned by referee Hector Said Martinez Sorto for the incident with Ayew despite FIFA rules stating that a player should be shown a red card for covering their mouth while confronting an opponent.

Paraguay forward Miguel Almirón became the first player to be sent off for the offence during the Group D game against Turkiye on Friday after a clash with Mert Müldür.

Jude Bellingham covered his mouth while talking to Jordan Ayew on Tuesday. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

But despite the Almiron precedent, Bellingham was not sent off and sources have told ESPN that the key distinction is that the England player was not deemed to have been "confrontational" in his conversation with Leicester City forward Ayew.

As a consequence, Bellingham will now be available to face Panama in England's final Group L game in New Jersey on Saturday.

England go into the Panama game as group leaders and a win against the Central American team will secure top spot and a Round of 32 tie against a third place qualifier in Atlanta next Wednesday.

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