Canada vs. Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from Group B decider in Vancouver

Marsch: People thought I was crazy to believe Canada could top Group B (0:38)

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Canada take on Switzerland in a FIFA World Cup Group B decider. You can follow along all the action with ESPN.

The winner tonight in Vancouver not only secures their path to the knockout stages, but with it top spot in this group.

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In his pre-match news conference, Canada head coach Jesse Marsch said people thought he was crazy for outlining his belief that his charges could top the group. Now, they are in pole position.

Canada know that a draw alone would see them finish top of the pops thanks to their superior goal difference. The heavy victory over Qatar in the last round has done them a whole lot of good in that regard.

In all likelihood, no matter the result, both of tonight's teams should qualify for the next stage. Both are three points ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With tiebreakers decided on head-to-head instead of goal difference, it's worth remembering that Canada drew with Bosnia while Switzerland beat them.

Of course, Bosnia could still qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, depending on results elsewhere.

So far in this tournament, Canada drew with Bosnia and beat Qatar, a game which saw Jonathan David score a memorable hat-trick. Albeit they lost Ismaël Koné to a nasty leg break.

Switzerland's results are the opposite having been held by Qatar before going on to beat Bosnia 4-1.