Tuchel: England 'desperately' need Bukayo Saka back to full fitness

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Thomas Tuchel says England "desperately" need players like Bukayo Saka in top shape but stressed World Cup success will be down to a team effort rather than individuals.

Having opened Group L with a thrilling 4-2 win against Croatia in Dallas, the Euro 2024 runners-up were held to a 0-0 draw by well-drilled Ghana on a forgettable afternoon in Boston.

England failed to break down the Black Stars and lacked a creative spark, with Noni Madueke unable to threaten as much as he did in the first game before Saka again replaced him on the wing.

The 24-year-old has been managing an Achilles injury that dogged the end of his club campaign but is edging closer to full fitness and saw a dangerous strike saved during Tuesday's push for a late winner.

Tuchel said of Saka's fitness: "He seems to be more and more ready, and will hopefully push, and then we will see what is coming.

Bukayo Saka is getting closer and closer to being able to start for England. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"He's getting there, he has more and more training sessions, so he needs to have more sessions now, two sessions, to be ready for Panama.

"But Noni tried everything and he did well as well, so it's not only about Bukayo but it's good when he's back.

"Today he got some minutes under his belt. Hopefully there is no reaction and he is good to go."

Saka is one of the first names on the teamsheet when fully fit, but Tuchel knows they cannot be over reliant on a big-game player like the Arsenal star.

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"He can be, he can be," the England boss said. "We need it from everyone but I'm not engaging in like...it's not like Bukayo comes back and everything is solved.

"I don't want to put this on his back. He is a top player, that's why he is with us, and he will get his minutes. We need him desperately, like every other player, in top shape and pushing.

"But everyone is doing their best and it's not the moment to shout for individual names to help us out."

England are also assessing Declan Rice's fitness ahead of Saturday's final World Cup group game against Panama.

Declan Rice has been suffering with pain in his hamstring. England

The 27-year-old last week admitted he had played "an obscene amount of games" after heading to the United States having played in the Champions League final for Premier League winners Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel decided to withdraw Rice midway through the second half of England's Group L opener against Croatia as a precaution due to discomfort in the player's lower back and upper hamstring.

The midfielder revealed he had been "feeling a little bit of neural pain in my hamstring" but had been managing the issue since Christmas and was able to play the entirety of Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Ghana.

Rice was seen leaving Gillette Stadium with strapping to his left calf and walking with a slight limp, although he indicated to reporters he was "all good".

England are assessing the vice-captain ahead of Saturday's match against Panama, although there is no indication he is dealing with a significant issue.