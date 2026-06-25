Uruguay vs Spain at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Spain and Uruguay face off in a top-two Group H clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Guadalajara on Friday.

Spain need only a draw to seal qualification to the knockout stages following their 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, but they will need a win to ensure they top Group H.

A win for Uruguay would also seal qualification, but a draw would see their fate depend on the result in the Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia game.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV 1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Friday June 26, 8 p.m.

UK BST: Saturday June 27, 1 a.m.

India IST: Saturday June 27, 5.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Saturday June 27, 10 a.m.

Venue: Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico

Referee: Ismael Elfath (USA)

Team News and Predicted line-ups:

Uruguay

Predicted XI (4-4-2):

Fernando Muslera

Guillermo Varela | Sebastián Cáceres | Mathías Olivera | Juan Sanabria

Federico Valverde | Manuel Ugarte | Rodrigo Bentancur | Maxi Araújo

Federico Viñas | Agustín Canobbio

Spain

Lamine Yamal still cannot complete a full 90, but he ought to be fit enough to start.

Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Spain

Unai Simón

Marcos Llorente | Pau Cubarsí | Aymeric Laporte | Marc Cucurella

Fabián Ruiz | Rodri | Pedri

Lamine Yamal | Ferran Torres | Nico Williams

Talking Points

Is it Yamal or bust for Spain?

Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Luis de la Fuente took a risk with starting Lamine Yamal against Saudi Arabia, but his choice immediately paid off as the Barcelona winger scored a debut World Cup goal and was effervescent as his side ran out 4-0 winners.

He still cannot complete 90 minutes, but de la Fuente simply has to start Yamal against Uruguay, because the chasm between a Spain side with him and without him is large. Spain needed the confidence booster of scoring after their opening day stalement against Cape Verde, especially with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring a brace.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay are certainly awkward opponents and Spain will have to be all full-strength to come away with a win. A draw would not be the worse result, but it would potentially put their shot at topping the group in jeopardy.

Should Spain play to their strengths however, and stay aware of Uruguay's transitional threat, they ought to have enough.

Uruguay aim for a first-ever win over Spain

The two-time World Cup winners have never beaten Spain in their history, going back over ten meetings since 1950, but there's no time like the present to make history.

Marcelo Bielsa's side felt the full brunt of Cape Verde's talents in their 2-2 draw against them, which put their World Cup progression in jeopardy. A loss to Spain would leave them in third or fourth place with two points, and that would most likely not be enough to make it to the knockouts.

Maxi Araújo has been Uruguay's best attacking outlet, and giving he's up against Spain's fullbacks, who aren't the best of defenders, he ought to fancy his chances. Fede Valverde will remain their talisman on the pitch though, and should Bielsa get his high-press tactics right, Uruguay could pull off an upset to stay in the World Cup.