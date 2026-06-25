Japan can show off their World Cup credentials against Sweden

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Japan had already earned themselves plenty of credit in their Group F opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- coming from behind twice and earning a 2-2 draw against the mighty Netherlands with a dramatic 89th-minute equalizer.

Last week, they backed up that display with a resounding 4-0 rout of Tunisia and, arguably for the first time in their history at the tournament, producing a display befitting of their status as favorites entering a contest.

While those four points have not been enough to secure early progress into the round of 32, it might still be enough. But, on Thursday, the Samurai Blue can guarantee their berth against Sweden.

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Anything other than a defeat will see Japan advance the knockout rounds. They might even finish first with a win, while a draw will seal a top-two finish at the very least. In those two scenarios, they will not have to wait for the group stage to conclude on Saturday to find out if they are indeed marching on.

Still, this is not a team merely looking to make up the numbers in the last 32, or even onto the round of 16.

The Samurai Blue have been extremely vocal that they are here to go all the way and win the World Cup, even if they are still 24 years ahead of the 2050 goal that has officially been set by the Japan Football Association.

It is a target that has been reiterated by midfielder Daichi Kamada, who told ESPN after the victory over Tunisia: "We really want to win this World Cup."

So far, Japan have not just talked the talk.

A draw against higher-ranked opposition and a clinical demolition of a team that, on paper, they should have comfortably beaten is par for the course when lined up against their lofty ambition.

On Thursday, they can continue walking the walk against Sweden. It will be interesting to see how Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu approaches this match.

Sweden are no Netherlands, at least not on the basis of their resounding 5-1 loss to the Dutch on the same day the Japanese brushed aside Tunisia. Nonetheless, they will probably pose a sterner test than the Tunisians, whom they similarly beat 5-1 in the opening round of group-stage ties.

Despite their dismal showing against the Netherlands, Sweden's quality is irrefutable -- boasting two top-class strikers in Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak, as well as a more-than-capable supporting crew including Lucas Bergvall, Anthony Elanga and Yasin Ayari, who all ply their trade for prominent Premier League clubs.

They will pose a far greater threat than Tunisia. Yet, if Japan are the title contenders that they aim to be, than Moriyasu should still approach this clash like they are the favorites.

They will need to be adventurous once more, and show they have plenty of spark in the attacking third even while being without Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino, as well as in the continued absence of the injured Takefusa Kubo -- who is set to be sidelined for a second consecutive game.

Ayase Ueda, fresh off a top-scoring season in the Dutch Eredivisie with Feyenoord, came to the fore with a brace and an assist against Tunisia. Kamada also has two goals to his name at this tournament. A third for either could see them set a record for goals by a Japanese player at a single World Cup.

The round of 32 is looming for Japan. It is just a matter of how they get there.

A loss may still be enough, but it will leave them with a far more difficult last-32 tie.

A draw will probably see them finish second but potentially with an immediate meeting with the tournament's record five-time champions, Brazil, in Houston on June 29.

A win, however, will further enhance their credentials as genuine World Cup contenders. And then, maybe, it will not even matter who they face moving forward.