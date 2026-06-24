Marc Cucurella wants 'great' Enzo Fernández to join him at Real Madrid from Chelsea

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Marc Cucurella has said he'd be "very happy" to see former Chelsea teammate Enzo Fernández join him at Real Madrid this summer.

Spain left-back Cucurella, 27, joined Madrid from Chelsea earlier this month, with Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konaté also arriving as part of coach José Mourinho's revamped squad ahead of next season.

ESPN has reported that Madrid are keen to add another central midfielder -- as well as a centre-back -- and are fans of Argentina's Fernandez, 25, while they are also evaluating other options.

"[Fernández] is a great player, and he's a friend of mine," Cucurella told Radio Marca on Wednesday. "He congratulated me on my signing [for Madrid]. Let's hope it gets done. I'd be very happy.

"We've been very happy at Chelsea, and both having the chance to sign for Madrid in the same summer ... let's hope he's lucky, and he becomes a Real Madrid player."

Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernández played together at Chelsea. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

Cucurella had attracted interest from Barcelona and Atlético Madrid this summer before opting for a switch to the Bernabéu.

"When a coach like Mourinho calls you, it makes you feel proud," he said. "He messaged me and then he called me ... that's important. I'm excited to start working with him."

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Cucurella will share the left at Madrid with Vinícius Júnior, who is also at the centre of transfer speculation this summer, with one year left on his Madrid contract.

"I think I'll have a good understanding with [Vinícius]," Cucurella said. "I don't mind if he doesn't track back, I'll do whatever he doesn't want to do. If he's decisive, and feels fresh for scoring goals, I'll do the dirty work.

"Vinícius has shown he's a decisive and influential player when Real Madrid have won the Champions League."