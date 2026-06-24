Scotland vs. Brazil LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from massive clash for Steve Clarke's men

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland face Brazil to cap off the group stages in their biggest match since their match against the same opposition in the 1990 World Cup, and you can follow it live on ESPN.

Steve Clarke's men got their first win since that tournament 36 years ago against Haiti in their opening match, but fell to Morocco last time out.

If they can get anything against Brazil, they will all but seal a place in the knockout stages, while a win would guarantee qualification.

John McGinn's goal against Haiti may well be enough to see Scotland through to the knockouts anyway, with three points looking likely to qualify in third after each team has played two matches.

But with the possibility of several teams reaching four points and finishing third, Scotland are in a precarious position, especially when having to watch all their potential third place rivals throughout the week.

It could well come down to goal difference and should Scotland lose heavily, their chances of progression could be severely hampered.

For Brazil, they have already reached four points and so are effectively through, but after unconvincing performances against both Morocco and Haiti, Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate for his side to really turn on the style.

In action at the same time is Morocco, who face minnows Haiti. They are currently in second place, but could usurp Brazil on goal difference if their results match or if the Selecao drop points.