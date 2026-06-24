South Africa vs South Korea LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Bafana, Taegeuk Warriors seek to qualify

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South Africa take on South Korea in a crunch last group stage game with everything to play for, and you can follow it live here.

Meanwhile, Group A leaders Mexico take on Czechia in the other group game, both kicking off simultaneously.

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Bafana Bafana know a win is a minimum requirement. With Groups across going down to the wire, a draw here (and with it two points in three games for South Africa) is unlikely to allow them to crack the list of eight best third-placed finishers. And that means going for it: something Hugo Broos finally did in their last game when they pushed Czechia back to claw themselves back into contention with a 1-1 draw.

Can they do it against a South Korea side sitting on the edge of qualification themselves? The Taegeuk Warriors know a draw will be enough here to qualify as second placed finishers (they will finish above Czechia even if the latter beat Mexico, because head-to-head is the first differentiator; and South Korea beat Czechia in their opener) but how many times have teams playing for a draw lost out? If South Africa win, after all, either they or Czechia could leapfrog South Korea into second. A South Korea loss and a Czechia win would even relegate Son Heung-Min and co. into last place. That's surely a risk not worth taking.

With all that stake, the stage is set for an intriguing clash. This ought to be fun.