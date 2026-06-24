Canada qualify for World Cup knockouts, miss chance to top group

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Canada lost home advantage as World Cup co-hosts after a 2-1 defeat against Switzerland denied Jesse Marsch's team top spot in Group B and left them facing a round of 32 tie in the United States.

Second-half goals from Rubén Vargas and Johan Manzambi secured Switzerland's win and ensured that Murat Yakin's side finished as Group B winners, which earns them a round of 32 game in Vancouver against a third-place qualifier on July 2.

Canada finished second in the group, still qualifying for the knockouts for the first time.

Promise David's goal for the home side within seconds of entering the action as a substitute on 76 minutes gave Canada hope of a dramatic fightback, but they were unable to score the crucial equalizer.

Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 in Vancouver on Tuesday. Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Canada, who had already sealed more points in a World Cup group stage than ever before, knew that a draw would be enough to win the group and guarantee a knockout tie on Canadian soil in the next round and the round of 16 should they progress that far.

But Les Rouges struggled to test Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel until David's goal and the Swiss, ranked 11 places ahead of Canada in 19th in the FIFA world rankings, ultimately sealed victory in BC Stadium.

The defeat means that Canada will now face the runners-up in Group A -- Czechia, South Korea or South Africa -- at SoFi Stadium, outside Los Angeles, on Sunday.

But more costly to Marsch and his players is the failure to continue their World Cup journey in Canada.