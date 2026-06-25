Scotland player ratings as defence crumble in Brazil thrashing that puts World Cup qualification hopes in doubt

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Scotland's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup hang in the balance after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Brazil in Miami.

Vinícius Júnior's first-half brace had the game all but sealed by half-time and Matheus Cunha's goal at the hour mark rubbed further salt in their wounds.

The result means Scotland finish third in Group C and will have to wait until the weekend to see if they are one of the eight teams to qualify for the round of 32.

Here's a look at how the Scots fared against Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Manager rating (out of 10)

Steve Clarke, 6 -- Scotland's defeat wasn't down to tactical mistakes rather individual ones. Clarke, to his credit, course-corrected after the defensive side he picked against Morocco and selected an attacking lineup. Scotland's fanbase make it easy to forget that this group of players are relative tyros on this stage.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Angus Gunn, 6 -- Let down by his defence for the goals and couldn't really do much about them. Made a string of good saves in the second half to prevent it from becoming a route.

RB Nathan Patterson, 4 -- Left Vini Jr. in acres of space for Brazil's second goal and struggled to cope with the winger's movement throughout.

CB Jack Hendry, 4 -- Was horribly caught on the ball by Vini Jr. in the first half and was lucky that VAR deemed it a foul. Struggled with positioning the entire evening as was evidenced in the leadup to Cunha's goal.

CB Scott McKenna, 5 -- First start of the World Cup and it showed. His error led to Brazil's opener and set the tone for Scotland. To his credit, he recovered well after that but the damage was already done.

Scott McKenna's error led to Brazil's opener. Getty

LB Andy Robertson, 5 -- Rayan gave him a run-around on the right wing. His dropoff in pace was badly exposed by the Bournemouth winger and he struggled to make any forward forays. His half-time substitution was almost a blessing in disguise.

CM Kenny McLean, 6 -- Bruno Guimarães brushed past him with ease for Brazil's third goal. Tidy on the ball and didn't let his energy levels drop.

CM Lewis Ferguson, 7 -- He was one of the few players in a blue shirt to show leadership on the pitch and brought much-needed physicality in the middle of the pitch.

CM Scott McTominay, 4 -- Similar to the Morocco game, he looked sluggish for large parts. Had two good headed chances in the second half, and arguably should have scored atleast one of them. Missed another one deep in injury time that could have completely changed the complexion of the game.

Scotland were markedly second best against Brazil. Getty

LW John McGinn, 3 -- His goal against Haiti now feels a long time ago. A 34-year-old Danilo had him in his pocket the whole game.

RW Ben Gannon-Doak, 4 -- Fluffed a good chance of his own making in the first half after getting his feet in a tangle. It was a snapshot of his performance -- direct in his approach but over-eager on the ball.

ST Lawrence Shankland, 3 -- As has been the case with Scotland strikers in this World Cup, he remained on the periphery.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

LB Kieran Tierney, 6 -- Came on for Robertson for the second half and was lively going forward. His delivery into the box created issues for Brazil and on another day, would have come away with an assist.

CM Ryan Christie, N/A -- Came on with Scotland already 3-0 down and could do little to change the course of the game.

CM Findlay Curtis, N/A -- Created a chance for McTominay late on after neat work down the left wing.

RB Anthony Ralston, N/A -- Came on for Patterson and was served the same, harrowing treatment by Vini Jr.

ST Che Adams, N/A -- Replaced Shankland in injury time and hardly had a touch