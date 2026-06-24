England assessing fitness of Declan Rice, Reece James before Panama World Cup clash

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England are assessing Declan Rice and Reece James' fitness ahead of Saturday's final World Cup group game against Panama.

Rice was seen leaving Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Ghana with strapping to his left calf and walking with a slight limp while James, who has dealt with a variety of injury issues down the years, has a tight hamstring, sources have told ESPN.

England are assessing the pair ahead of Saturday's match against Panama, although it is not thought that either player is dealing with a significant issue. Rice told reporters he was "all good" when leaving Gillette Stadium.

Both players completed 90 minutes in Foxborough as England only made two changes for their second group game, but Thomas Tuchel has suggested he is tempted to shuffle the pack for the next game in New Jersey.

England have been managing Declan Rice and Reece James so far at the World Cup. Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tuchel's side look all but assured of a place in the round of 32 ahead of facing already-eliminated Panama but must equal or better Ghana's result against Croatia to top the group.

"I was not even sure if I would do the full rotation [if we had already won the group]," he said. "Maybe we would have.

"But still, I am not shy to do some rotation now if we think that some players should be on the pitch but maybe more moderate than before.

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"It's also maybe not fair if you just throw 10 new players in and say 'OK, let's perform.' Let's see."

Rice last week admitted he had played "an obscene amount of games" after heading to the United States, having played in the Champions League final for Premier League winners Arsenal.

Tuchel decided to withdraw Rice midway through the second half of England's Group L opener against Croatia as a precaution due to discomfort in the player's lower back and upper hamstring.

The midfielder revealed he had been "feeling a little bit of neural pain in my hamstring" but had been managing the issue since Christmas.

Information from ESPN's James Olley and PA was used in this report.