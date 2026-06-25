Will Scotland qualify for World Cup knockouts? Third-place tracker and what they need to advance

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So Scotland now know. If they are going to make it through to the World Cup knockouts for the first time in their history, it won't be by topping the group. It won't even be in second. It will be via the backdoor, as one of the top-ranked third teams.

Their goal difference won't help, following a 3-0 defeat to Brazil off the back of a 1-0 loss to Morocco in a tricky Group C.

Will their tournament-opening win over Haiti be enough? And how did Wednesday's other results go against them?

Here's how it currently looks for Steve Clarke's side.

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Where Scotland rank in third-place rankings

A 48-team World Cup has opened up several more opportunities to make it through to the knockouts. Instead of 16 teams advancing to the first knockout round as per previous tournaments, 32 will make it out of the group stage in 2026. Not only will all 12 group winners and 12 second-placed teams advance, but also the eight best third-place teams.

Not all teams have played three times like Scotland, and this is how the standings currently look. You can see how that -3 goal difference may came back to haunt them...

World Cup 2026: Third-place tracker How the third-place standings currently stand, with only the top eight qualifying for the knockouts. 3rd place teams Wins Draws Losses GF GD Points 1st: Bosnia and Herzegovina (B) 1 1 1 5 -1 4 2nd: Sweden (F) 1 0 1 6 0 3 3rd: Croatia (L) 1 0 1 3 -1 3 4th: South Korea (A) 1 0 2 2 -1 3 5th: Algeria (J) 1 0 1 2 -2 3 6th: Paraguay (D) 1 0 1 2 -2 3 7th: Scotland (C) 1 0 2 1 -3 2 8th: Cape Verde (H) 0 2 0 2 0 2 9th: Belgium (G) 0 2 0 1 0 1 10th: Congo DR (K) 0 1 1 1 -1 1 11th: Ecuador (E) 0 1 1 0 -1 1 12th: Senegal (I) 0 0 2 3 -3 0

How will the best third-place teams be determined?

Unlike the group stage rankings where the first tiebreaker is head to head record, third-place teams in the group stage are ranked by these criteria, in order:

1. Points

2. Goal difference

3. Goals scored

4. Team conduct score

5. FIFA world ranking

Scotland have a slim chance of advancing to the World Cup knockouts. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

What do Scotland need to happen?

Essentially, Scotland can only afford to drop one ranking in the standings, and nine more groups still have final matches to play. Opta gives them a less-than-50% chance of qualification, and that dropped further after South Africa's win against South Korea. Without that, one path for Scotland to advance was Germany to beating Ecuador, Spain beating Uruguay and Egypt beating Iran.

Now, they likely need all that, and more. Let's break it down.

Groups A, B and C are the only groups to complete all their games. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B) currently top the rankings with four points, so Scotland will certainly finish below them. South Korea (Group A) are also above them, after a surprise defeat to South Africa, who would have placed below Scotland with a draw or defeat.

In Group D, Paraguay and Australia are locked on three points with a goal difference of one, and play each other in the final game. Scotland would require a heavy defeat for either to have a chance of finishing above, there.

In Group E, it looks promising -- as Ecuador are currently third, but face Germany last game. Curacao are fourth and have a chance, but take on Ivory Coast. So if Ecuador fail to beat Germany and Curacao fail to beat Ivory Coast, Scotland are ahead in the rankings.

In Group F, Netherlands, Japan and Sweden could all finish third, technically. But only Sweden could finish below Scotland in the rankings, and they have a +4 goal advantage over Clarke's side.

In Group G, Belgium are third after two disappointing draws, but take on New Zealand in their last game. You'd expect them to win that, and potentially leapfrog Iran, who are second but face Egypt. They have two points, so a defeat to Egypt massively helps Scotland.

Scotland fans have spent two weeks partying in Boston and Miami. Their country's World Cup survival is now hanging by a thread. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Group H, Cape Verde are third and face Saudi Arabia in their last game. A result there, then, looks bad for Scotland but Uruguay also have two points and face Spain last up. So a Uruguay defeat to Spain would mean Scotland finish above another team.

In Group I, Senegal are third without a point, but take on Iraq last game.

In Group J, it's between Algeria and Austria, who play each other in their last game. Scotland will likely hope for an Austria win, here, but it would have to be by two goals to give them a chance.

In Group K, Congo DR are third but you'd expect them to defeat Uzbekistan and move ahead of Scotland.

In Group L, meanwhile, Scotland can only really hope for a big Ghana win against Croatia, by three goals or more.

Who would Scotland play if they qualify?

Scotland themselves are in Group C and that means they could face the group winner from Group A, E and I, if of course, they finish among the top eight third place teams.

That would likely see them face either Mexico, Germany or France.

Those games would either take place on Monday, June 29 or Tuesday, June 30 in Boston, New Jersey or Mexico City.