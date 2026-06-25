Sources: AC Milan rejects NYCFC approach for Christian Pulisic

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AC Milan has rejected an approach by New York City FC for United States attacker Christian Pulisic, with Milan stating that the player isn't for sale, sources confirmed to ESPN.

NYCFC are set to open a new stadium next summer, and as such can expect a significant rise in revenues to, among other things, finance transfers. According to Transfermarkt, NYCFC's current record for an incoming transfer is Nicolás Fernández, who the club paid a fee of approximately $9.3 million for in July of 2025.

Pulisic's current contract runs through June of 2027, with a club option to extend that deal by a year.

But Milan is a club in turmoil. After failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the second year running, the club cleared out its executive ranks, with CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, manager Massimiliano Allegri and technical director Geoffrey Moncada all let go.

Gerry Cardinale, the founder and CEO of Milan owners RedBird Capital Partners has reportedly made it clear that he wants to keep Pulisic as well as other star players like midfielder Adrien Rabiot and goalkeeper Michael Maignan.

Milan has filled its managerial vacancy, hiring former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

With Pulisic's deal set to expire in two years, Milan will be keen to sign him to a new deal. But Pulisic will likely want to see more signs of stability within the club before agreeing to a contract extension. That might not happen until next summer, when the time remaining on Pulisic's contract means that his transfer value will be lower than it is currently.

For now, sources tell ESPN that Pulisic is focusing solely on the World Cup with the USMNT. He has been plagued by a calf injury that has limited him to 45 minutes through the Americans' first two matches, but has recovered and is available to play in Thursday's last group stage match against Türkiye.

The U.S. is already assured of top spot in Group D and a place in the round of 32.

La Gazzetta dello Sport was the first to report the news of the interest in Pulisic.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson was used in this report.