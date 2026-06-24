Tottenham join Man United in Mateus Fernandes transfer race - sources

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Tottenham are considering rivalling Manchester United to sign West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, sources have told ESPN.

Spurs are pursuing an aggressive summer strategy to back head coach Roberto De Zerbi after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season.

Goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka became their fourth signing of the window on Wednesday -- after Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson -- and Tottenham also set to make an improved offer for Sandro Tonali after Newcastle rejected an offer in the region of £75 million ($99m).

Sources have told ESPN that United are in talks with the Hammers over a move for Fernandes but in recent days Spurs have stepped up their interest and have shown a willingness to offer a higher transfer fee than the Old Trafford club.

Mateus Fernandes has several clubs interested in him this summer. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

West Ham are seeking a fee of around £80m but a bidding war could yet drive that price higher.

The Hammers were relegated to the Championship but are not under immediate financial pressure to sell players.

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Fernandes joined West Ham from Southampton last summer for an initial £38m fee. That deal also contains a clause that gives Southampton 15% of any future move.

The 21-year-old scored four goals and registered four assists in 38 appearances last season.