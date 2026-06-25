FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Vinicius Jr. joins Ronaldo with 5, Neymar joins Pele with 4; Alajbegovic breaks Mbappe's WC record

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The FIFA World Cup saw three groups decided today, with plenty of drama on the pitch.

Switzerland kicked things off with a 2-1 win over Canada, thus sealing top spot in Group B, with Canada second. Bosnia & Herzegovina eased past Qatar by a 3-1 scoreline, which was enough for third place, but also sealed qualification.

Brazil then walloped Scotland, defeating them 3-0 to seal top spot in Group C, while leaving Scotland's qualification hopes hanging by a thread. Morocco joined Brazil in the knockout stages, defeating already eliminated Haiti by a 4-2 scoreline.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 24:

Scotland 0 - 3 Brazil

7/13

Vinícius Júnior has 7 goals in 13 games with Brazil under Carlo Ancelotti (6 goals in 39 games with all other coaches)

5

Vinícius Júnior became the fifth Brazilian player to score in each of the three group stage games in the FIFA World Cup, joining Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), Ronaldo and Rivaldo (both in 2002).

Brazil won the World Cup all those years.

1

Vinícius Júnior scored his first header in his international career.

4

Neymar played his first game for Brazil since Oct. 2023. He became the fourth Brazilian player to play in four different FIFA World Cups, joining Djalma Santos, Cafú, and Pelé.

2/2

Matheus Cunha became the first Brazilian since Philippe Coutinho in 2018 to score in his first two World Cup starts.

2

Bruno Guimarães became the first Brazilian with multiple assists in a single World Cup game since Kaká (2) vs Ivory Coast in 2010

16

Carlo Ancelotti is the first Italian manager to reach the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup since Fabio Capello did so in 2010 for England, 16 years ago.

15

Brazil finished top of their group in every first round of the World Cup since 1982. They have advanced from the Group Stage in 15 straight World Cups, last failing to advance in 1966.

3-0

This was Brazil's largest clean-sheet win against UEFA opposition at the FIFA World Cup since a 4-0 victory against Poland in the Round of 16 of the 1986 World Cup.

This was Brazil's ninth World Cup victory by a margin of at least three goals in the 21st century (Most by any national team).

Morocco 4 - 2 Haiti

Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images

3

This was the third time Morocco advanced to the World Cup knockout stage after 1986 and 2022.

1

Morocco earned their first-ever comeback win in World Cup history. Entering today, Morocco was 0-1-11 (W-D-L) when trailing at any point, their only draw had been in 1970 vs Bulgaria.

2

Morocco became the second African team to overcome two deficits in a comeback win in the FIFA World Cup, joining Nigeria (vs Spain) 1998.

1

Achraf Hakimi has 12 goals in 99 career appearances with Morocco, but this was his first in 13 World Cup appearances.

21

Hakimi now has created 21 chances in the World Cup, trailing only Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure (23) among African players since 1966.

1+1

Hakimi and Soufiane Rahimi both had a goal and assist against Haiti. Before today, the only Moroccan player with a goal and assist in a World Cup match was Abdeljalil Hadda in 1998 vs Scotland.

3

Ismael Saibari became the second African player to score three goals in a single World Cup Group Stage, joining Senegal's Papa Bouba Diop in 2002.

20y 214d

At 20 years, 214 days, Gessime Yassine became the youngest Moroccan player to score in World Cup history.

Bosnia-Herzegovina 3 - 1 Qatar

Bosnia-Herzegovina players celebrate after scoring a goal against Qatar at the World Cup. Getty Images

10

Own goal by Qatar (favoring Bosnia) was the 10th of the tournament, that's already the second-most in any single edition of the World Cup.

18y 276d

Kerim Alajbegovic became the youngest player (18y 276d) to score from outside the box in a FIFA World Cup game on record (since 1966), surpassing Kylian Mbappé in 2018 (19y 207d).

3

Ermin Mahmic became one of the three players to score multiple goals as a substitute at the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Deniz Undav (3) and Johan Manzambi (2),

2

Hassan Al-Haydos became the second Qatari player to score at the World Cup, joining Mohammed Muntari (2022).

3

Qatar became the third team in World Cup history to score two own goals in the same tournament after Russia (2018) and Bulgaria (1966).

Switzerland 2 - 1 Canada

Switzerland celebrate Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

2

Canada, who finished second, are the only one of the three host nations who did not win their group in this tournament.

3

Rubén Vargas and Johan Manzambi join Xherdan Shaqiri (2014) as the only Swiss players with 3+ goal contributions in a single World Cup (since 1966).

Manzambi also became the sixth Swiss player to score 3+ goals in a single World Cup, and the first since Shaqiri.