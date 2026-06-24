Jürgen Klopp urges England fans to 'stay calm' after 0-0 World Cup draw with Ghana

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Jürgen Klopp has lended his support to "exceptional" England head coach Thomas Tuchel and told the country's supporters to "stay calm" after the team's 0-0 draw with Ghana on Tuesday.

Expectations were raised among England fans after the Three Lions beat Croatia 4-2 in their thrilling World Cup opener, but Tuchel's team failed to break down a stubborn Ghana side in Boston, Massachusetts.

Klopp is working as a pundit for a German broadcaster and, thanks to his nine years in charge of Liverpool, is no stranger to the country's instense media interest in the England team during major tournaments.

"Thomas Tuchel is an outstanding coach," Klopp said on Wednesday in New York.

"Outstanding coaches sometimes have a draw. I tell you, it's crazy! Yeah, it's crazy. And sometimes you don't score and sometimes you are unlucky and all this kind of thing.

"You cannot change my mind, he's exceptional. The first game was super, it was really good. Tight, maybe tighter than everybody wanted, but fine they won it. I couldn't watch last night, but I've seen the result. I know how the British media... stay calm!"

England remain top of Group L and remain well-set to book their spot in the knockout rounds as group winners if they earn a comfortable win over Panama on Saturday.

Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel spoke to each other after England's 4-2 win over Croatia in Dallas, Texas. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Tuchel urged England fans not to lose belief in his team after being held to the goalless draw with Ghana.

"It is a long tournament," Tuchel told a news conference. "The boys tried everything and again they played with the right energy.

"I know it is a very difficult game and in this case, if one team tries to play and run against this deep block, you don't find the spaces and it is difficult for you to create chances, it can be difficult to watch and it is not as exciting as two teams trying to win it in a more open game.

"We know. We always try to entertain our fans. It was difficult today, I hope they don't lose belief. It is a long way to go. Credit to our opponent and I just feel like I was right: we play in a very difficult group."

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