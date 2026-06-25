Vinícius Júnior leads Brazil rout of Scotland to top group

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Brazil secured the top spot in Group C as Vinícius Júnior inspired them to a 3-0 win over Scotland, a result that leaves the Tartan Army's hopes of the team making the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed sides hanging by a thread.

On a night when Neymar played his first Brazil minutes in three years as a second-half substitute, it was a powerful showing for Carlo Ancelotti's side but a grim one for Scotland. Vinícius profited from Scottish complacency on defense to put Brazil up 2-0 at halftime, while Matheus Cunha added their third in the 60th minute.

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Vinícius, 25, becomes the fifth Brazilian player to score in each of the three group stage games in the World Cup, joining legends Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), Ronaldo and Rivaldo (both in 2002). Brazil went on to lift the trophy on each of those occasions.

Since Ancelotti, his former boss at Real Madrid, took charge of Brazil 13 months ago, Vinícius' performances for the national team have been transformed.

After just six goals in 39 games with previous coaches, he has scored seven times in 13 under Ancelotti.

"Well I feel very happy," Ancelotti told reporters. "I had no question in my mind of how far or well he'd come to this World Cup -- it makes him happy to play for the national team. He's doing a brilliant job.

"He also scored with a header but I'm not the one who's discovered Vini Jr. -- he's a top player. "One of the best in the world."

Vinícius Júnior celebrates scoring Brazil's second goal against Scotland. Carmen Mandato - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

To add to the delight of the Brazil-dominated stadium in South Florida, Neymar came on in the 76th minute to a huge ovation as he made his first international appearance since 2023.

The result means Brazil go through to face the runners-up from Group F, which looks likely to be Japan or the Netherlands, in the round of 32 in Houston on Monday.

After a disappointing opening draw with Morocco, the record five-time World Cup winners have now scored six goals without reply in dispatching Haiti and Scotland.

"What we wanted was to progress," goalkeeper Alisson Becker said. "We know we didn't play very well in the first game, but we've improved -- with solid defense, two games without conceding a goal, and scoring up front, which builds confidence.

"Now we need to keep getting better and better."

Scotland's chances of making the knockouts for the first time in their men's team's history now depend on other results. The defeat means they finish with a goal difference of minus-3, so they'll head back to their base in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wait for other results to play out to see if they make the final 32.

Brazil had the better chances in the first half, but it was Scotland errors that gifted them the platform for both goals.

The first came in the seventh minute as Rayan closed down Scott McKenna as he looked to make a pass, and the ball ricocheted to Vinícius, who took a touch past Angus Gunn and slotted home into an empty net.

The Real Madrid forward thought he had a second in the 22nd minute after he snuck up on Jack Hendry to steal the ball and finish comfortably past Gunn, but the goal was disallowed by the video assistant referee, who ruled that Vinícius fouled Hendry.

But Brazil still built the two-goal advantage heading into the break as Scotland's lax defense was again punished. At three minutes into first-half stoppage time, Cunha intercepted a poor pass out from the back, and Bruno Guimarães' pinpoint cross was missed by both Gunn and Nathan Patterson to allow Vinícius to nod home unmarked at the far post.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke switched things up at the break, taking off his captain Andy Robertson for Kieran Tierney, and the move sparked the team to life with Scott McTominay finding space in the box for clear header on goal -- only to plant it straight at Alisson. Vinícius then reminded Scotland of his pace at the other end as he sprinted away from Hendry to see his shot well saved by Gunn.

But Brazil didn't have to wait long for another goal. Scotland were again outmuscled as Kenny McLean was shoved of the ball by Guimarães and, with Scotland's defense fractured, Cunha was allowed space and time to ease home Brazil's third. Scotland had a couple of late chances but couldn't make a dent against Alisson.

"We played well; we replicated our performance against Haiti, which was the goal," Ancelotti said. "It was a more complete game. We're satisfied. Now, it's time for the beautiful part."