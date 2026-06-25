South Korea drop captain Son Heung-Min for World Cup decider

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MONTERREY, Mexico -- South Korea coach Hong Myung-Bo has made a shocking selection call by leaving captain Son Heung-Min out of their decisive Group A clash against South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Son is the biggest of three changes to the starting XI that lost 1-0 to Mexico last Thursday, and will be replaced as the Taegeuk Warriors' spearhead by Oh Hyeon-Gyu, who scored the winning goal in their campaign-opening victory over Czechia.

The LAFC star, who has at times singlehandedly carried South Korea's hopes for the past decade, has had an underwhelming World Cup so far. He was replaced against the Czechs in the 69th minute by Oh, who went on to decide the contest 11 minutes after coming on, and was taken off even earlier against Mexico, in the 57th minute.

In both matches, Son had the fewest touches of South Korea's starting outfielders with 37 against Czechia and just 19 against the Mexicans.

Son's impact has been limited thus far under a 5-2-3 system that Hong has opted for and has not allowed for his skipper to play to the best of his abilities, with his involvement hugely restricted in a No. 9 role.

The 33-year-old forward did not score in Qatar four years ago, Son's last World Cup goal actually came in 2018.

The other two changes made by South Korea are wingback Lee Tae-Seok and winger Hwang Hee-Chan coming in for Kim Moon-Hwan and Lee Jae-Sung, respectively.