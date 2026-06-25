Tartan party over? Brazil humbling forces Scotland into nervous World Cup wait

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MIAMI -- In the second hydration break, the Tartan Army stood largely silent. The stadium's band, complete with bagpipe player, joined in the song Brazil's fans had been singing for the previous 10 minutes. It wasn't what we'd heard on Boston's streets and Miami's beaches about how super John McGinn is, or how there's no party without Scotland. This one was about Neymar. It was Brazil's party now.

The bagpipe player cajoled the Brazilian fans along, as they chanted for their prodigal son to be given a chance. By that point, Scotland were 3-0 down, their qualification hopes hanging by a thread, and Vinícius Júnior had enjoyed the freedom of Miami. Then came Neymar.

Neymar finally got his chance in the 76th minute. The match was essentially over. As it dragged to to the end, Scotland madly tried to reduce the deficit and enhance their chances of making the knockout stages, but they couldn't get themselves out of the mess they created.

Scotland were their own worst enemy -- outmuscled and complacent on defense, with Brazil merciless. All three goals conceded were preventable. Scotland talked for so long about having no regrets at this World Cup and how they so badly wanted to become their first men's team to make the knockout stages of the tournament. That could yet still happen, but Scotland now face four days of purgatory, reliant on other results going their way if they are to book a spot in the round of 32.

If they do edge through, then it will be with a goal difference of minus-3, and having scored fewer goals than Haiti. That's not the way they envisioned making history.

The Tartan Army have been one of the wonderful stories of the World Cup. Boston fell in love with them, to the extent that when England's fans came to town, some pub owners closed shop. The beer pumps were dry, record takings secured, the staff exhausted, and their hearts full. Meanwhile, the Tartan Army traipsed to Miami in hope.

Scotland's opening-round win over Haiti was only their fifth in a World Cup. But they managed just two shots on target, one of which was McGinn's winner, which needed two deflections to wrong-foot Haiti's goalkeeper. Against Morocco, they conceded after only 70 seconds, and to their credit, they didn't wilt, but instead built a little more resolve but failed to muster a single shot on target.

Scotland fans have spent two weeks partying in Boston and Miami. Their country's World Cup survival is now hanging by a thread. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It simply had to come together against Brazil. They needed to put on a generational performance, but after seven minutes, their steely resolve and best laid plans were shattered. Center back Scott McKenna -- one of three changes made by manager Steve Clarke -- took too long to make a pass out of defense, Brazil winger Rayan intercepted it, and Vinícius pounced, taking one touch to drag the ball past goalkeeper Angus Gunn and side-footing it home.

Vinícius thought he had his second in the 22nd minute as defender Jack Hendry was caught in possession to allow the Real Madrid man to finish comprehensively past Gunn, but the goal was chalked off with the help of the video assistant referee for a foul by Vinícius on Hendry. From a Scottish point of view, it was generous, at best. But Brazil had their second before the break. Forward Matheus Cunha snaffled up a loose Scottish pass out of the back, midfielder Bruno Guimarães put in a pinpoint cross, Gunn and Nathan Patterson both missed it, and Vinícius headed home.

Clarke hauled off captain Andy Robertson at halftime and replaced him with left back Kieran Tierney, and Scotland did show more signs of life with midfielder Scott McTominay finding space to plant a header straight at Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker. But Brazil then soon had their third -- Bruno Guimarães barging Kenny McLean off the ball and feeding it to Cunha who finished neatly.

By this point, the crowd were chanting for their beloved son, Neymar. He last played for the national team in October 2023, but every time he jogged down the sideline, the crowd watched enthralled, begging Carlo Ancelotti to let him have his moment in the Miami humidity.

After a 3-0 loss to Brazil, Scotland will need other results to go their way if they are to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

With Brazilian soccer royalty in the stands -- the likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka and Roberto Carlos were all sitting in the posh seats -- the Seleção's current idol had the whole ground in the palm of his hand. The Tartan Army outnumbered Haiti's and Morocco's fans in Boston, but this is Brazil's patch of America. They all wanted a glimpse of Neymar. He got his chance in the 76th minute and made little impact on the match, which should be remembered for Vinícius' clinical finishing.

As Scotland attacked the Brazil goal in the closing stages, the Tartan Army found their voice again. You sensed it was more in defiance and desperation than expectation. McTominay had a decent chance late, but Alisson had time to make the save. At full time, Brazil's players hugged one another to recognize a job well done, while some Scotland players fell to the turf, shattered.

Moments after the final whistle, with the stadium concourses full as the fans made their way down the escalators and ramps to try to find their way back into Miami, you heard the familiar refrain of "No Scotland, No Party."

You're left wondering if we will hear it again in the knockout stages. But one thing remains for sure: You'll hear plenty more about Brazil, Vinícius, and even that man Neymar.