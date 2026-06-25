Morocco are moving on at World Cup, but time for them to step up

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ATLANTA, Georgia -- You have to hand it to Morocco; they're committed to their tag of World Cup dark horses. So committed, in fact, that there have been times during this tournament that it's almost as if they're playing within themselves in an effort to stay under the radar.

There have been flashes of brilliance, as there were in their 4-2 victory over Haiti on Wednesday. But there have also been spells in each group game where Mohamed Ouahbi's team have looked ragged and uncomfortable.

The bottom line is that they've qualified from Group C and face a last-32 tie against Netherlands, Japan or Sweden in Monterrey, Mexico on June 29. They've done enough in the group stage to ensure no team in the knockouts will take them lightly. But there's also a vulnerability that will give any opponent encouragement.

"I'm happy, we just won a World Cup game," Ouahbi said. "We had a lot of possession and a lot of chances. They scored two goals and two other efforts and we should have managed parts of the game better. We were on top of it for most of the game.

"It was not an easy game, but we had a lot of positive points."

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The positives are plain to see. Morocco played Brazil off the pitch in the first part of their opening game in New York. Against Scotland, there were enough chances to win by three or four. Here, they scored a goal that showcased exactly why they're capable of reaching a second successive semifinal.

With Haiti ahead thanks to an early goal, Brahim Díaz did what he does best and found a pocket of space in the centre of the pitch. In a flash, he turned and arrowed a pass out to the left. When the cross came into the penalty area it was Achraf Hakimi, racing forward from right back, who got the final touch.

Ouahbi was only appointed in March, but arrived with the promise of a more expansive style than Walid Regragui, who led Morocco to the last four in Qatar. In a way, Hakimi's goal was Ouahbi's vision in motion.

Morocco's run to the semis under Regragui four years ago was built on defensive stubbornness. Some of that has been lost in the pursuit of more attacking flair, but this is a better team overall. The task in the knockout rounds -- where there's less margin for error -- is to show it more consistently.

Combine typical north African defensive organisation with the ability to create and take chances, and Morocco will be difficult to beat. For his part, Ouahbi hinted that the only thing missing is a belief that this group can go deep again.

Morocco shrugged off a persistent Haiti side to run out convincing winners, but it's still hard to tell whether this team truly has the talent and the belief to make a deep run at this World Cup. Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"I said before the World Cup that Morocco entered a whole new dimension [after Qatar]," he said. "We are part of a new momentum where we actually need to believe in the title [of potential world champions].

"We have all the ingredients that we need to become the best nation. We need to believe in it."

While Morocco have got genuine ambitions of reaching the latter stages, for other nations the World Cup is about moments. Haiti didn't arrive thinking they might win it. But without an appearance at this level since 1974, they wanted memories. Against Morocco, they got two.

They played well in spells against Scotland and Brazil, but couldn't score. And when their first goal finally came on Wednesday, the thousands of Haiti fans inside Atlanta Stadium -- some with drums and trumpets -- didn't care that it was a scruffy own goal via Yassine Bounou's back. It was celebrated in the stands like it was the best finish they had ever seen.

Half a century is a long time without a World Cup goal. The next one, though, was worth the wait.

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With the score at 1-1, Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor collected the ball outside the area, took a touch out of his feet, and rifled a shot into the top corner with such ferocity that it stunned everyone. It was a goal so good, and so unexpected, that it took a split second for the crowd to realise what had happened. Then, an eruption. The noise was loud enough to shake the seats and lift the roof.

One Haiti fan could only stand motionless. Mouth open, hands on head. It was the type of moment that the Haitians lucky enough to be in Atlanta will never forget.

For the supporters in blue who danced and cheered all evening, the scoreline was immaterial. Every Haitian football fan will remember where they were when Isidor nearly broke the net.

"We managed to show that we're worthy of this qualification," said Haiti coach Sebastien Migne. "We need to make some improvements and not wait for another 52 years. It's a long period of time. We had to rise to the challenge and it was a lot for us."

While Haiti are going home, Morocco are carrying on, and the tools are there to recreate what they achieved in Qatar four years ago. Hakimi is one of the best full-backs in the world. Diaz is a dangerous playmaker. Ismael Saibari has got three goals in three games.

Piece all the good bits together from games against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti and they will pose a threat to anyone in the knockout rounds. Sit back, concede control, miss chances and let defensive mistakes creep in, and they might only have only one game left at this World Cup.

The real Morocco will have to stand up soon.