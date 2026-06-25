Guillermo Ochoa cameo seals perfect Mexico group stage

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MEXICO CITY -- Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa took the field during the 78th minute of Mexico's 3-0 win over Czechia, giving the 40-year-old the chance to appear in his sixth World Cup.

Ochoa made history this summer after being included in Mexico's World Cup roster for a sixth time. After playing against Czechia, it marked the fourth time he's earned minutes at FIFA's showpiece event.

Currently a backup to usual starter Raul "Tala" Rangel, Wednesday's minutes gave the veteran an emotional return at the Estadio Azteca, a venue in which he made a name for himself for club and country.

Ochoa was greeted by a thunderous applause from the Mexico faithful when he took the field in the 78th minute as El Tri saw out their third win in three games to seal a perfect start and top Group A on their way to the knockout rounds.

On Mexico's third goal, a long ball from Ochoa started the play that led to Álvaro Fidalgo's game-clinching strike.

In his younger days, Ochoa was a mainstay at the historic stadium thanks to his impressive performances with Club America that coincided with his own rise with the Mexican national team.

Guillermo Ochoa celebrates Mexico's third goal after coming on as a substitute to play in his fourth World Cup. Getty Images

Heading into the match, numerous teammates were in support of Ochoa making an appearance -- especially with a place already guaranteed into the knockout round of the World Cup.

"Obviously, it would be extraordinary. Something really cool for 'Memo.' For me, he's a legend of the Mexican national team," winger Alexis Vega said ahead of the game.

"I think he's a player who has always been ready to play for the national team. In the end, [head coach] 'Vasco' will make the decision. I think the 26 of us here are ready if we get the opportunity."

In Mexico's two recent victories over South Korea and South Africa that cemented their place into the knockout rounds, the 26-year-old Rangel has been the starter.

"Whether it's Memo or whoever plays, everyone is prepared for whatever comes their way," midfielder Roberto Alvarado said. "We'd be happy to see 'Memo' in the net. Obviously, we know that 'Tala' is doing things in the best way possible. And if that were the case [for Ochoa to start], I think 'Tala' would take it well too.

"There's a great atmosphere. It's a great group"