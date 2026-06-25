South Korea's shock Son Heung-Min gamble backfires spectacularly

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MONTERREY, Mexico -- South Korea only needed to avoid defeat against South Africa on Wednesday to guarantee their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages. Even a draw would have been enough to secure a second-place finish and a round of 32 clash with Canada in Los Angeles on June 28.

It hardly seemed the kind of dire situation which called for bold strategies and, yet, not only did South Korea coach Hong Myung-Bo do just that -- he could not have taken a bigger gamble in dropping captain Son Heung-Min from his starting XI.

Ninety minutes or so later, the repercussions of his huge call are clear for all to see. And they are not positive for South Korea. A shock 1-0 loss to Bafana Bafana has seen them slip to third and now have to await the conclusion of the group stage on Saturday to find out if they are even going to reach the knockout rounds as one of the best-performing third-placed teams.

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Hong will have his reasons for the decision. It is completely within his right to make huge calls and, after all, no player is bigger than the team.

Yet, when it involves a national hero like Son -- who is almost worshipped in South Korea -- then whoever is making such a call will certainly be praying for vindication.

That did not come for Hong, and it remains to be seen what kind of backlash he receives in the days to come, even if South Korea do advance.

The South Korean fans in attendance did not even wait for the start of the match to make their sentiments clear. A huge roar erupted from the stands when Son appeared on the big screen as the Taegeuk Warriors came out for their warmup. Perhaps at that point some fans hadn't discovered his omission.

But when the South Korea starting XI was eventually announced at the stadium, and 11 names had been read out with Son's missing, the next face on the big screen -- that of Hong -- was roundly greeted with jeers.

For the first time since 2010, and after 12 consecutive starts at the tournament, Son took a place on the bench for the start of a World Cup match.

South Korea did make a bright enough start without their talismanic skipper -- coming close to opening the scoring as early as the second minute when stand-in captain Kim Min-Jae met Lee Kang-In's corner with a goal-bound header that was only cleared just before the line by Aubrey Modiba.

South Korean fans were left stunned when it was confirmed that Son Heung-Min wasn't starting against South Africa. David Ramos/Getty Images

Six minutes later, they threatened again -- this time with Lee Kang-In latching onto a scuffed effort by Lee Tae-Seok and lashing an effort just wide from inside the area.

But then, as the first half wore on, South Africa found some life -- and actually looked the likelier of the two teams to break the deadlock despite all of South Korea's possession. In particular, Thapelo Maseko was an absolute livewire down their right wing. A clinical counterattack saw him race through in the 19th minute, only for Lee Gi-Hyuk to his side's rescue with a last-ditch block.

South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu was then required to make a crucial double save on the half-hour mark -- first parrying a long-range effort by Thalente Mbatha before smothering a follow-up effort from point-blank range -- although Evidence Makgopa might have been flagged for offside.

Then, the first almighty roar from the South Korea faithful since the match got underway. The appearance of Son for the second half.

Still, it was Maseko that continued to look the likeliest to find the breakthrough. In the 51st minute, it was Lee Han-Beom's turn to have to weigh in with a crucial block just as the South Africa forward looked set to test Kim Seung-Gyu.

The warning signs were there. Plenty of them. South Korea just did not heed them.

And, three minutes after the hour mark, South Africa took a deserving lead.

Mere seconds after coming on as a substitute, Tshepang Moremi burst down the left before cleverly cutting inside and stroking a precise pass across the box, where who else but Maseko was waiting. With one touch to check back onto his left foot, his next sent a low shot arrowing past Kim Seung-Gyu's despairing dive.

It proved to be the most pivotal of strikes in a tight affair.

Hong threw on more reinforcements. He even changed the system, sacrificing Kim Min-Jae for Park Jin-Seob to come on as the deep-lying playmaker -- allowing midfield metronome Hwang In-Beom to push further up the field. Likewise, wingbacks Seol Young-Woo and Jens Castrop -- another halftime substitute -- were soon almost effectively playing as wingers.

For all the deliveries they swung into the box, none had the required guile or precision to unlock a determined South Africa defence.

Ultimately, Bafana Bafana held on for a deserving victory.

In Hong's defence, even Son was not able to provide that much-needed creative spark in the second half. And, while it is always easier to suggest in hindsight, perhaps he might have from the start. Either way, Hong made a huge gamble with South Korea's round of 32 prospects on the line.

Not only did it not pay off, it spectacularly backfired.