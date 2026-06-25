World Cup Daily: Emotional Neymar inspired by Lewis Hamilton; USMNT in action

Open Extended Reactions

We continue the final round of group stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as three groups were decided Tuesday and another three will be decided Wednesday.

To kick things off in Group E, we have Curaçao taking on Ivory Coast, and Ecuador taking on Germany. Later, we go to Group F as Japan take on Sweden, and Tunisia take on Netherlands. Finally, we wrap the day up going to Group D as Türkiye face off against co-hosts United States, and Paraguay taking on Australia.

Enjoy all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.