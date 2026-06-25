World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Scotland, South Korea face nervy wait, South Africa through to knockouts - June 25

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The final round of group stage matches is now well underway at the 2026 World Cup, and it's set to be a nervous wait for Scotland after they fell to a 3-0 loss at the hands of Brazil.

Steve Clarke's men remain in contention for a spot in the knockouts as a third place side -- but are now at the mercy of teams including Belgium, Cape Verde and Senegal after a Vinícius Júnior brace saw them outclassed in Miami.

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Things didn't get off to a great start for the Tartan Army after Scott McKenna lost the ball in the area to Rayan early on -- allowing him to lay it off to Vinícius, who made no mistake just seven minutes in.

The Real Madrid winger made it two just before the break, not before he had already had a second ruled out for a foul on Jack Hendry, which was spotted by VAR, before Matheus Cunha added a third in the second half -- which also saw the crowd up on their feet as Neymar made his first appearance at the tournament off the bench.

A thriller in the other Group C match -- played at the same time -- saw Morocco defeat Haiti 4-2, as the north African side equalised twice before flexing their muscles in the second half. They finished on seven points, level with Brazil, but it wasn't to be enough to top the group on account of goal difference.

Elsewhere, Mexico made it three from three in Group A, a El Tri cruised to a 3-0 win over Mexico in front of an 80,000-strong crowd at the Azteca -- as legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa appeared off the bench, becoming just the third player to appear at six World Cups.

South Korea are now on the verge of elimination following a 1-0 loss at the hands of South Africa -- who booked themselves a place in the round-of-32, and now join Scotland in a wait to discover their fate. National captain Son Heung-min was left out of the starting XI by Hong Myung-Bo.

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