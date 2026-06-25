Croatia vs. Ghana at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Croatia take on Ghana in a crucial Group L clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday.

2018 runners-up Croatia currently sit third in the table after a 1-0 win over Panama following their loss to England in the opener. A win would seal qualification although a draw would also work.

Ghana's goalless draw against England saw them occupy second spot in the table with four points, and a draw in this game would be enough to seal their qualification.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday, June 27, 5 p.m.

UK BST: Saturday, June 27, 10 p.m.

India IST: Sunday, June 28, 2:30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday, June 28, 7 a.m.

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA

Referee: Drew Thomas Fischer (Canada)

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Croatia

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1):

Dominik Livakovic

Josip Sutalo | Luka Vuskovic | Josko Gvardiol

Josip Stanisic | Mario Pasalic | Luka Modric | Ivan Perisic

Martin Baturina | Petar Sucic

Petar Musa

Ghana

Predicted XI (4-3-3):

Benjamin Asare

Gideon Mensah | Jerome Opoku | Jonas Adjetey | Marvin Senaya

Kwasi Sibo | Thomas Partey | Caleb Yirenkyi

Iñaki Williams | Jordan Ayew | Antoine Semenyo

Talking Points

Uninspiring Croatia have yet to hit their stride

Getty

Croatia have scored three goals from 2.35 xG across both their World Cup games so far, and it's no surprise to see them third in the table.

The forgiving format of this FIFA World Cup means they may get away with a draw or even a loss against Ghana and qualify for the knockouts, but Zlatko Dalic's side have looked distinctly pedestrian so far.

It's not even like they can boast of a great defence like teams of the past, with Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic looking every bit as old as they are -- even the likes of Panama ran them ragged and Croatia were fortunate that Ante Budimir still has fresh legs going forward despite his age.

Ghana will be significantly more stifling than Panama in defence, and Croatia will need to attack far better than they have so far to have a shot at victory.

Queiroz has pulled off a blinder with Ghana

play 2:08 'Is VAR still working?' - Queiroz questions VAR after England vs. Ghana

For all the criticisms of his tactics, Carlos Queiroz has taken Ghana to the brink of qualification from an exceedingly tough group. With four points going into the going into their final game and a goal difference of +1, Ghana can afford to lose this game by a goal and will still seal qualification to the knockouts. (Bosnia-Herzegovina have already confirmed qualification with four points and a goal difference of -1).

Ghana were brilliant in defence against England, and should they put on another Queiroz masterclass at the back once more, they will have the point needed to ensure a top-two spot in Group L.

Jordan Ayew's lack of attacking threat upfront has come for plenty of criticism, but that does not acknowledge the defensive shift he puts in. Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams might have to hold off on their attacking instincts, but Croatia's defence (and midfield) aren't as water-tight and they could find some joy down the wings.