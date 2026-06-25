Colombia vs Portugal at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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A straight shootout for the top spot in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup awaits us as Portugal take on Colombia on Saturday evening (local time) in Miami. Cristiano Ronaldo will take centre-stage again, but this is an encounter between two very well-balanced sides, with Portugal's midfield and Colombia's overall dynamism and speedy rotations. And that promises to make for a fascinating watch.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday June 27, 7.30 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday June 27, 12.30 a.m.

India IST: Sunday June 27, 5.00 a.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday June 27, 9.30 a.m.

Venue: Hard Rock stadium, Miami

Referee: Alireza Faghani (Australia)

Team News and Predicted line-ups:

Colombia

Camilo Vargas

Daniel Muñoz | Davinson Sánchez | Jhon Lucumí | Johan Mojica

Gustavo Puerta | Jefferson Lerma | Jhon Arias

James Rodríguez | Luis Suárez | Luis Díaz

Portugal

Diogo Costa

João Cancelo | Rúben Dias | Renato Veiga | Nuno Mendes

João Neves | Vitinha

Pedro Neto | Bruno Fernandes | João Félix

Cristiano Ronaldo

Talking Points

Li Ming/Xinhua via Getty Images

What are the qualification scenarios?

Before matchday 3, this is what Group K looks like

Colombia: 6 points Portugal: 4 points Congo DR: 1 point Uzbekistan: 0 point

The equation is simple: if Portugal win, they top the group. Any other result and Colombia finish atop Group K.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo really back?

After a poor showing against Congo DR, the pressure was on Cristiano Ronaldo and he responded as he usually does, with a brace in his next game, against Uzbekistan and a firm "I am back" directed at the TV cameras at the end of the game.

Once again, all eyes will be back on him, for Colombia are a far different proposition to the Uzbeks.

Colombia have played some very attractive football in their two group games so far, while appearing quite decent defensively and this will be a proper test of Portugal's trophy-challenging credentials. If Ronaldo delivers once again, the question ought to be put to be bed, but if doesn't, the doubts will rise, louder than ever.

Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo was clear about the scale of the task at hand. "Cristiano is an amazing player, he is one of the best players in the world, a juggernaut," Lorenzo said. "You have to be careful not to leave him alone when he's close to the area. It's not just Ronaldo but the entire team. We are going to face a huge team. They [Portugal] are candidates to win the World Cup.

"So, it will be a huge challenge, and we are going to have to use different tools so that we can try to win."