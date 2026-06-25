Colombia vs Portugal at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

A straight shootout for the top spot in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup awaits us as Portugal take on Colombia on Saturday evening (local time) in Miami. Cristiano Ronaldo will take centre-stage again, but this is an encounter between two very well-balanced sides, with Portugal's midfield and Colombia's overall dynamism and speedy rotations. And that promises to make for a fascinating watch.
Here's everything you need to know about the game.
How to watch:
The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date, kick-off time:
U.S. ET: Saturday June 27, 7.30 p.m.
UK BST: Sunday June 27, 12.30 a.m.
India IST: Sunday June 27, 5.00 a.m.
Australia AEST: Sunday June 27, 9.30 a.m.
Venue: Hard Rock stadium, Miami
Referee: Alireza Faghani (Australia)
Team News and Predicted line-ups:
Colombia
Camilo Vargas
Daniel Muñoz | Davinson Sánchez | Jhon Lucumí | Johan Mojica
Gustavo Puerta | Jefferson Lerma | Jhon Arias
James Rodríguez | Luis Suárez | Luis Díaz
Portugal
Diogo Costa
João Cancelo | Rúben Dias | Renato Veiga | Nuno Mendes
João Neves | Vitinha
Pedro Neto | Bruno Fernandes | João Félix
Cristiano Ronaldo
Talking Points
What are the qualification scenarios?
Before matchday 3, this is what Group K looks like
Colombia: 6 points
Portugal: 4 points
Congo DR: 1 point
Uzbekistan: 0 point
The equation is simple: if Portugal win, they top the group. Any other result and Colombia finish atop Group K.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo really back?
After a poor showing against Congo DR, the pressure was on Cristiano Ronaldo and he responded as he usually does, with a brace in his next game, against Uzbekistan and a firm "I am back" directed at the TV cameras at the end of the game.
Once again, all eyes will be back on him, for Colombia are a far different proposition to the Uzbeks.
Colombia have played some very attractive football in their two group games so far, while appearing quite decent defensively and this will be a proper test of Portugal's trophy-challenging credentials. If Ronaldo delivers once again, the question ought to be put to be bed, but if doesn't, the doubts will rise, louder than ever.
Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo was clear about the scale of the task at hand. "Cristiano is an amazing player, he is one of the best players in the world, a juggernaut," Lorenzo said. "You have to be careful not to leave him alone when he's close to the area. It's not just Ronaldo but the entire team. We are going to face a huge team. They [Portugal] are candidates to win the World Cup.
"So, it will be a huge challenge, and we are going to have to use different tools so that we can try to win."