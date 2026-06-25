Transfer rumors, news: Man United want Scotland 'keeper Gunn

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Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn, while United and Arsenal are eyeing a move for Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn could head to Old Trafford. Getty

- Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn, according to The Sun. The 30-year-old is available on a free transfer after being released by Nottingham Forest, although his stock has risen after getting the nod as Scotland's No. 1 at the FIFA World Cup. United are expected to overhaul their goalkeeping department this summer, with both André Onana and Altay Bayindir facing uncertain futures. Gunn is viewed as an experienced option, while his previous connection with United director of football Jason Wilcox at Manchester City's academy could boost the club's chances of securing a deal.

- Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand is attracting growing interest from several Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester City both monitoring his development in Portugal, A Bola reports. The Denmark international is reported to be a childhood fan of Arsenal, who may yet be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer. Despite his importance at Sporting, Premier League interest is expected to intensify as recruitment plans take shape. By contrast, a move to Serie A is looking increasingly unlikely for Hjulmand, with Internazionale and Napoli his only realistic options.

- Chelsea have opened talks with Crystal Palace over a move for defender Maxence Lacroix as they look to strengthen their backline this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The France-born center back has emerged as a key target for the Blues, who are expected to sign one or two central defenders depending on departures, with Trevoh Chalobah attracting interest from Italian side Como.

- Bruno Fernandes is set to stay at Manchester United this summer despite renewed interest in the Portuguese international from the Saudi Pro League, says TalkSPORT. Fernandes, 31, claimed last year that "the club wanted me to go" when Al Hilal made a £100 million bid to sign him last summer. But after winning the FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards, he now he seems happy to remain.

- West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen is open to joining Everton this summer, Football Insider has revealed. The England international is high on the Toffees' wishlist, who are looking to add proven goal scorers to their ranks ahead of the new season under David Moyes. Everton have made initial contact over a potential deal, with Bowen reportedly open to a switch as interest grows following West Ham's relegation to the Championship. The 29-year-old is under contract at the club until June 2030 and may command a fee of around £50 million.

ESPN SOURCES

- AC Milan have rejected an approach by New York City FC for United States attacker Christian Pulisic, with Milan stating that the player isn't available. Pulisic's current contract runs through June 2027, with a club option to extend that deal by a year. Read

- Tottenham are considering rivalling Manchester United to sign West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes. West Ham are seeking a fee of around £80m but a bidding war could yet drive that price higher. Read

- Chelsea are closing in on a deal worth around €55 million for Atlanta full back Marco Palestra. The final fee is yet to be agreed but talks are progressing well and an agreement is expected to be reached soon. Inter Milan had been in negotiations to sign the 21-year-old after he was named Serie A's defender of the year following a season-long loan at Cagliari in which he made 37 appearances. Read

play 1:42 Could Folarin Balogun move to the Premier League?

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City are preparing a record £130 million move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson following his impressive rise over the past year. (TalkSPORT)

- Chelsea are leading the race to sign young Como center back Jacobo Ramón. (TEAMtalk)

- Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers is keen on an £80 million move to Arsenal this summer. (Standard)

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- Leeds United have struck an agreement with free agent Harry Wilson. The Wales international is set to undergo a medical once his Fulham contract officially expires at the end of the month. (Athletic)

- Atlético Madrid have reached a full agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign left back Alejandro Grimaldo in a deal worth around €25 million. (Sky Germany)

- Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-In has an agreement in principle with Atlético over personal terms, although there is no club-to-club deal in place yet. (Nicolo Schira)

- Paris Saint-Germain are exploring the parameters of a deal for Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram, who favors a return to France over a move to the Premier League. (Ekrem Konur)

- Freiburg's Alessio Besio is set to undergo a medical at Wolfsburg after the two clubs struck an agreement over the proposed transfer. (Sky Germany)

- Panathinaikos are "closing in" on a deal to sign defender Stefan de Vrij from Internazionale, with the Greek club now just waiting for the player's final green light. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Hull City have joined newly promoted rivals Ipswich Town and Coventry City in the race to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vítek. (Daily Mail)

- Sheffield United are in advanced talks to re-sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan. (Football Insider)

- Fiorentina are in talks to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno. (Matteo Moretto)

- Udinese's Oumar Solet is being closely tracked by Atlético Madrid and Internazionale. (Footmercato)