Austria vs Algeria at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Both Algeria and Austria have gotten an early dose of Lionel Messi magic and have also rather narrowly edged their way past a very spirited Jordan side. Now the two meet in Kansas City to determine who will finish behind Argentina in Group J.

Of course, there is history between the two at World Cups. At the 1982 World Cup in Spain, Austria essentially embraced a 1-0 defeat to West Germany in their final group game in Gijón -- a result that took both teams through at Algeria's expense...And made sure future World Cups would have simultaneous kickoffs for all final group games.

Fast forward to 2026, and now they meet on a final group game day! Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC Two in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday June 27, 10.00 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday June 27, 3.00 a.m.

India IST: Sunday June 27, 7.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday June 27, 12.00 p.m.

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas

Referee: Ilgiz Tantashev (Uzbekistan)

Team News and Predicted line-ups:

Algeria

Luca Zidane

Rafik Belghali | Aïssa Mandi | Ramy Bensebaini | Rayan Aït-Nouri

Hicham Boudaoui | Ramiz Zerrouki

Riyad Mahrez | Ibrahim Maza | Farès Chaïbi

Amine Gouiri

Austria

Alexander Schlager

Stefan Posch | Kevin Danso | David Alaba | Konrad Laimer

Nicolas Seiwald | Xaver Schlager

Romano Schmid | Paul Wanner | Marcel Sabitzer

Michael Gregoritsch

Talking Points

Dean Mouhtaropoulos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

What are the qualification scenarios?

Before matchday 3, this is what Group J looks like

Argentina: 6 points Austria: 3 points (GD 0) Algeria: 3 points (GD -2) Jordan: 0 points

Once again, the equation is rather simple. The winner in Algeria vs Austria finishes second in the group. If it's a draw, Austria finish second by virtue of goal difference.

Jordan, having already lost to Austria and Algeria, are out of contention to make the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Maza will be key for Algeria, after impressing in the first two games in the playmaker role. Against Austria, though, he won't get much time and space as Ralf Rangnick's men gegenpress their way through the game.