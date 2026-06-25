Anti-gay chant makes a return in Mexico's World Cup match against Czechia

Fans at Mexico's final World Cup group stage match on Wednesday chanted a slur that has previously led to fines and other sanctions against the country's soccer federation.

The slur, which literally means male prostitute in Spanish, could be heard at the Azteca stadium toward the end of the first half when Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovár took a goal kick.

The chant has cost Mexico hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines levied by FIFA. It rose to popularity roughly 25 years ago and is used to intimidate goalkeepers when they take goal kicks.

Mexico dominated Czechia with a 3-0 win in the group stage of the World Cup. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

It went viral in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was heard again in Russia during the 2018 World Cup and four years later in Qatar. It has persisted despite attempts by the Mexican soccer federation to stop it.

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Mexico had already advanced to the knockout phase as Group A winners ahead of the match against Czechia.