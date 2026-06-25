Jordan vs. Argentina at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Lionel Messi's Argentina resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a Group J clash against Jordan at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

This match is effectively a dead rubber, as Argentina have already sealed top spot with wins over Algeria and Austria, while Jordan were eliminated after defeats to both those teams.

This will be a chance to rotate for both sides, however, as the two teams meet for the first time ever.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday, June 27, 10 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday, June 28, 3 a.m.

India IST: Sunday, June 28, 7:30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday, June 28, 12 p.m.

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Jordan

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

GK: Yazeed Abulaila

CB: Mohammad Abualnadi | CB: Abdallah Nasib | CB: Yazan Al-Arab

LM: Mohannad Abu Taha | CM: Noor Al-Rawabdeh | CM: Nizar Al-Rashdan | RM: Ehsan Haddad

CAM: Odeh Fakhoury | CAM: Mousa Al-Tamari

ST: Ali Olwan

Lionel Messi scored a hat trick in Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Argentina

Cristian Romero is a doubt for this game after picking up an injury against Austria.

Predicted XI (4-3-3):

GK: Juan Musso

RB: Nahuel Molina | CB: Nicolás Otamendi | CB: Marcos Senesi | LB: Nicolás Tagliafico

CM: Giovani Lo Celso | CM: Leandro Paredes | CM: Valentín Barco

RW: Nico Paz | CF: Julián Álvarez | LW: Nico González

Talking Points

Jordan will play for pride

play 2:12 'Every Jordanian can be proud' - Jordan boss on Algeria defeat

It's been a sobering campaign for Jamal Sellami's side, but Jordan have nonetheless shown they can compete at the highest level in international football. The World Cup debutants have grabbed a goal in both their defeats, with Ali Olwan and Nizar Al-Rashdan finding the net.

If anything, Jordan were unfortunate in their defeat to Algeria -- they looked the better side for large spells of the game and were it not for their susceptibility in corners, they would have held on for a famous victory, if not qualification to the knockouts.

There will be no expectations against an all-conquering Argentina, but should the defending champions play a weakened team, Jordan have a shot at ending their debut campaign with a memorable result.

Will Scaloni take the chance to rotate?

play 3:02 Will Argentina rest Messi against Jordan?

Just how do you ask Lionel Messi to not take to the football pitch? That will be the chief challenge Lionel Scaloni faces ahead of this game, especially with Messi having the opportunity to add to his record goal-tally against the minnows.

However, Argentina have to look at the big picture here -- they are set to face the second-placed team in Group H -- which could be any one of Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde or Saudi Arabia. They cannot risk injury to Messi at the moment, and given their ambitions are to go deep in the tournament, they need to keep his 39-year-old legs fresh as well.

Argentina have plenty of quality to rotate as well -- even making eleven changes to his lineup will have Scaloni featuring the likes of Julián Álvarez and Nico Paz amongst others, and they should have enough quality to stroll past Jordan and complete their group with a perfect record.