Panama vs. England at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Open Extended Reactions

After a disappointing 0-0 draw against Ghana, England will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face already-eliminated Panama in their final group stage match of the World Cup at New York/New Jersey on Saturday.

England are yet to confirm their spot in the round of 32 after a win against Croatia in their opening game followed by a draw against Ghana. They will start favourites against Panama and will also look to top the group with a win, however, they will need to come up with a better attacking performance.

Meanwhile, after two defeats in two games, Panama are out of the World Cup with a game spare.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27

UK BST: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 27

India IST: 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 28

Australia AEST: 7 a.m. Sunday, June 28

Venue: New York/New Jersey Stadium

Referee: Abdulrahman Al Jassim

Team News

England - Predicted XI

Jordan Pickford

Reece James | Ezri Konsa | John Stones | Nico O'Reilly

Eberechi Eze | Elliot Anderson

Bukayo Saka | Jude Bellingham | Marcus Rashford

Harry Kane

Panama - Predicted XI

Orlando Mosquera

Andrés Andrade | José Córdoba | Jiovany Ramos

César Blackman | Yoel Bárcenas | Carlos Harvey | Amir Murillo

José Luis Rodríguez | Cecilio Waterman | Cristian Martínez

Talking Points

What's the round of 32 qualification scenario?

Here's how standings look in Group L after two games for each team:

England - 4 points (+2 GD)

Ghana - 4 points (+1GD)

Croatia - 3 points (-1GD)

Panama - 0 points (0GD)

While Panama are out of contention, the job is not entirely done for England. A win will ensure they top their group while a draw will see them make it to the next round. Even if England lose the game somehow, which would require a massive effort from Panama, they can still make it by finishing second or even as the third-ranked team because they are already on four points.

How will Tuchel line-up his team

England manager Thomas Tuchel with his players. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

More than the qualification scenario, Tuchel will be thinking about winning and also about his line up for the game. In their 0-0 draw against Ghana, England showed plenty of energy, which Tuchel demands, but clearly lacked creativity. Wingers Anthony Gordan and Noni Madueke were ineffective and so were Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane from the middle of the pitch. They had their moment but largely struggled to break the deep defence of Ghana.

The England head coach could opt for Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford to refresh the starting XI along with Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze, who all came during the second half of the previous game. Tuchel also said he has a plan to commit more players centrally, which could mean Eze playing centrally to add more threat with the ball. There's also the fitness issue of Declan Rice and Reece James with England saying they are assessing the players.

There's no big cause for worries after their 0-0 draw, but it will be interesting to see how Tuchel can make it work against another team who will sit deep.