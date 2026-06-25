Neymar: 'Really nervous' on Brazil return after 981 days

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Neymar has said he was "really nervous" when he ran onto the field and played for Brazil for the first time in 981 days.

The country's all-time leading goalscorer came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Brazil's 3-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday.

"My heart's racing, I'm really nervous... But happy! I'm proud -- everything went well," Neymar told Globo TV.

At his fourth World Cup, Neymar missed Brazil's opening two games of the tournament with a right calf injury.

When asked if he was fully fit, Neymar said: "100%, 100%."

Neymar was emotional upon his return to action for Brazil for the first time since 2023. Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Neymar's return had been a long time in coming. His last appearance for Brazil before the Scotland game was on Oct. 17, 2023, when he suffered an ACL tear in his left knee.

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He said he drew inspiration from British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton when celebrating his return to Brazil's national team.

Neymar, 34, posted on Instagram photographs of him crying on the pitch after the final whistle on Wednesday, accompanied with a message in English that said: "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE."

Hamilton, who endured a difficult first season at Ferrari that had left him questioning himself, had posted the same "remember who you are" message on social media on June 14 -- shortly after clinching his first Grand Prix victory for the team in Barcelona.