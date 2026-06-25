English Championship fixtures 2026-27: West Ham start against Burnley, Wrexham head to Cardiff City

Open Extended Reactions

West Ham will face fellow Premier League relegated side Burnley on the first day of the EFL season, while Wrexham travel to newly-promoted Welsh side Cardiff City as they look to reach the playoffs following a narrow miss last season.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side faced a sour ending to their Premier League campaign last season, failing to beat out fellow relegation-battler's Tottenham Hotspur condemning the Hammers to their first return to the Championship since the 2011-12 season. Burnley return to the Championship after just one season in the Premier League, but it is Wolverhampton Wanderers who kick off the season against Blackburn Rovers on Friday, Aug. 14.

West Ham face Charlton and Watford before meeting Wolves and Derby County in their first five fixtures. It is not too long a wait before the east London club face fierce local rivals Millwall for the first time since 2012 as they travel to The Den on Saturday, Sept. 9.

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Wrexham faced heartbreak at the end of last season as they were pipped to a place in the playoffs by two points, but the Hollywood-owned club look to begin their second attempt at Premier League promotion against Welsh rivals Cardiff City before hosting Watford and Tom Brady's Birmingham City.

Southampton, who were forced out of the playoff's due to the 'spygate' scandal, will start the season on minus four points and will have to win and draw their first two games against Watford and Stoke City to make it up to 0 points. It can be predicted that Middlesborough fans will create a hostile environment for Southampton this season, but, perhaps, luckily for the Saints they have to wait until March 13 for that fixture.

The Championship starts on August 14. Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Derby day delights

With Wolves, West Ham and Burnley all returning to the Championship, so does a plethora of derbies to look forward to this season.

After West Brom successfully avoided relegation to League One, the Black Country derby against Wolves will take place on September 19 at Molineux, with the return fixture taking place on Feb. 20.

Feb. 20 marks a day to remember for Championship fans as West Ham host Millwall at the same time in one of the more firey derbies in English football. The two sides first meet in September.

The East Lancashire derby, also known as the Cotton Mills derby, between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley will take place on Nov. 21 at Turf Moor with the reverse fixture taking place on Feb. 6.

Following Southampton's 'spygate' scandal, local rivals Portsmouth will not hold back on their jeers this term. They host the Saints on Feb. 27, with Southampton hoping to get the better of them first at home on Oct. 10.

It's South Wales vs. North Wales this season as newly-promoted Cardiff face Wrexham on the opening weekend. The reverse fixture comes along on March 6.