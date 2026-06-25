Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

It might not be the most important fixture in the group but Congo DR and Uzbekistan have all to play for in their final group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Atlanta Stadium on Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know about the match.
How to watch:
The match will be available on BBC in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date, kick-off time:
U.S. ET: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27
UK BST: 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 28
India IST: 5:00 a.m. Sunday, June 28
Australia AEST: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 28
Venue: Atlanta Stadium
Referee: Felix Zwayer
Team News
DR Congo - Predicted XI
Lionel Mpasi
Arthur Masuaku | Axel Tuanzebe | Chancel Mbemba | Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Yoane Wissa | Samuel Moutoussamy | Noah Sadiki | Ngal'ayel Mukau | Théo Bongonda
Cédric Bakambu
Uzbekistan - Predicted XI
Utkir Yusupov
Abdukodir Khusanov | Abdulla Abdullaev | Rustam Ashurmatov
Behruzjon Karimov | Akmal Mozgovoy | Otabek Shukurov | Sherzod Nasrullaev
Abbosbek Fayzullaev | Oston Urunov
Eldor Shomurodov
Talking Points
The fight for the third spot
Here's how the standings look in Group K:
Colombia - 6 points (+3 GD)
Portugal - 4 points (+5 GD)
Congo DR - 1 point (-1 GD)
Uzbekistan - 0 points (-7 GD)
While Colombia and Portugal will battle it out for the top spot in the group, Congo DR and Uzbekistan will want to clinch the third spot and stay in contention for the round of 32. Congo DR have one point from two games, a draw against Portugal and a 0-1 loss to Colombia. Uzbekistan have lost both their games but are not eliminated yet.
Both sides need a win to ensure they are in contention for the next round. A Congo DR win would take their points tally to four which would put them among the best-ranked third placed teams. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan need a win and a big one too. They have a -7 goal difference which they need to overcome. A draw between these two will most certainly eliminate the two teams.