Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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It might not be the most important fixture in the group but Congo DR and Uzbekistan have all to play for in their final group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Atlanta Stadium on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27

UK BST: 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 28

India IST: 5:00 a.m. Sunday, June 28

Australia AEST: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 28

Venue: Atlanta Stadium

Referee: Felix Zwayer

Team News

DR Congo - Predicted XI

Lionel Mpasi

Arthur Masuaku | Axel Tuanzebe | Chancel Mbemba | Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Yoane Wissa | Samuel Moutoussamy | Noah Sadiki | Ngal'ayel Mukau | Théo Bongonda

Cédric Bakambu

Uzbekistan - Predicted XI

Utkir Yusupov

Abdukodir Khusanov | Abdulla Abdullaev | Rustam Ashurmatov

Behruzjon Karimov | Akmal Mozgovoy | Otabek Shukurov | Sherzod Nasrullaev

Abbosbek Fayzullaev | Oston Urunov

Eldor Shomurodov

Talking Points

The fight for the third spot

Congo DR's Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Here's how the standings look in Group K:

Colombia - 6 points (+3 GD)

Portugal - 4 points (+5 GD)

Congo DR - 1 point (-1 GD)

Uzbekistan - 0 points (-7 GD)

While Colombia and Portugal will battle it out for the top spot in the group, Congo DR and Uzbekistan will want to clinch the third spot and stay in contention for the round of 32. Congo DR have one point from two games, a draw against Portugal and a 0-1 loss to Colombia. Uzbekistan have lost both their games but are not eliminated yet.

Both sides need a win to ensure they are in contention for the next round. A Congo DR win would take their points tally to four which would put them among the best-ranked third placed teams. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan need a win and a big one too. They have a -7 goal difference which they need to overcome. A draw between these two will most certainly eliminate the two teams.