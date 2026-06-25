Freya Godfrey signs three-year contract extension with London City Lionesses

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Freya Godfrey has signed a new three-year deal with London City Lionesses until 2029, following a breakout season with the Women's Super League club.

Her initial deal was due to expire in 2028 after signing from Arsenal in 2025.

She had spent the 2024-25 season on loan, winning the WSL 2 (then Championship) with London City before signing permanently.

Freya Godfrey joined London City Lionesses from Arsenal. Photo by Sally Rawlins - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

"I'm made up to sign a new contract here at London City. I've loved my time here so far. It was amazing to win the Championship title in 2025 and to represent the club in their first WSL campaign where we had a really strong season," Godfrey told club media.

"A big part of a young player's development is game time and having been given time, I feel I've come on leaps and bounds on the pitch and also off the pitch.

"Last season was great. We had a strong first season in the WSL and there are good people and good vibes which is really important. My aim is to keep that momentum going into next season and hopefully we can be as successful as possible."

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Godfrey was voted London City's 2025-26 Players' Player of the Season with six goals and four assists.

Her impressive run in London City's debut top-flight campaign, Godfrey earned her first call up to Sarina Wiegman's England squad in November 2025 and has been named in every camp since.