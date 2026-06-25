Arsenal sign Piero Hincapié on permanent deal after one year loan

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Arsenal have activated an option to sign defender Piero Hincapié on a permanent deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old Ecuador international spent last season on loan at the Emirates, making 39 appearances in all competitions as Arsenal won the Premier League title.

Hincapié made his debut in September for the Gunners -- starting 20 times in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta's men shipped just 27 goals in the top flight. He was also in the starting XI against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Before joining Arsenal, Hincapié made 166 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, helping the club to an unbeaten domestic record and their first Bundesliga title in 2023-24.

Piero Hincapie will join Arsenal on a permanent deal following a one year loan. Getty

He began his senior career with Independiente del Valle in his native Ecuador, before moving to Argentine side Talleres in 2020, where he spent one season before joining Leverkusen.

Hincapié has won 54 caps for his country and has represented his country at four major tournaments, including the 2026 World Cup.

The deal is set to come into effect on July 1.