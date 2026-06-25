Hearts appoint Wouter Vrancken as new head coach after Derek McInnes' departure

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Hearts have confirmed the appointment of Wouter Vrancken as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The Belgian succeeds Derek McInnes, who moved to Rangers after coming within minutes of leading Hearts to the Premiership title.

Vrancken arrives at Tynecastle following a close season of significant change for Hearts, who saw their title challenge come down to the final day before ultimately finishing second to Celtic and securing Champions League qualification.

The 47-year-old joins as a free agent after recently leaving Sint-Truiden off the back of leading them to a third-placed finish in the Belgian top flight.

Wouter Vrancken takes charge of a Hearts side that fell just short of the Scottish title last season. Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

He guided Mechelen to the Belgian Cup in 2019 before leading Genk to second place in Belgium's top division.

McInnes' departure leaves Vrancken with the task of building on one of Hearts' strongest league campaigns in recent years.

His first competitive match will be in Champions League qualifying next month, as Hearts return to European football.

Information from PA contributed to this report.