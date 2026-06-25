Gotham sign USWNT defender Emily Sonnett to new deal through 2028

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Defending NWSL champions Gotham FC have signed United States women's national team defender Emily Sonnett to a new contract through the 2028 season.

"Emily has been an essential part of our team's success," Gotham FC president of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West said in a statement.

"Her quality, consistency and standard of excellence have been incredibly valuable to our group, and we're excited to have her continue with Gotham FC."

Sonnett, 32, was due to become a free agent at the end of the year.

The NWSL's free agency negotiation window opens on July 1. Sonnett was the anchor of a Gotham defense that conceded 25 goals in 26 games last year, the second fewest in the league.

She started all 26 games.

Sonnett joined Gotham ahead of the 2024 season, moving as a free agent from Seattle Reign FC alongside USWNT teammate and midfielder Rose Lavelle.

Sonnett and Lavelle had just lost to Gotham as Reign players in the 2023 NWSL Championship before joining the New York/New Jersey area side.

United States internationals Tierna Davidson and Crystal Dunn also joined Gotham ahead of that 2024 season, leading many in league circles to declare Gotham as a "superteam."

But Gotham finished fourth that season and lost in the semifinals.

Gotham waded through inconsistencies last year and qualified for the playoffs as the eighth and final seed before upsetting NWSL Shield winners Kansas City Current in the quarterfinals on the way to a second title in three years.

Gotham FC have signed Emily Sonnett through 2028. Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

Gotham also won the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup last year, qualifying the team for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in 2028.

Sonnett made one of the defining plays of the 2025 NWSL Championship, sliding to block a shot by Washington Spirit forward Leicy Santos from 12 yards out in the second half.

"I'm really excited to continue with Gotham FC," Sonnett said in a statement.

"This is a special group that holds itself to a high standard every day. I'm looking forward to building on what we've started here."

Sonnett has been a fixture in the NWSL since being drafted by the Portland Thorns with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NWSL Draft.

She has appeared in five NWSL Championship matches with four different teams, winning three of them.

Sonnett has also been a staple on USWNT lineups for the past decade.

She has over 100 caps and has played in the last two World Cups, playing along every position on the back line and, at times, as a holding midfielder.

She was part of the teams that won the 2019 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.