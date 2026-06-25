Man United near new loan deal with Trabzonspor for André Onana - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are close to agreeing a fresh loan with Trabzonspor for André Onana, sources have told ESPN.

Onana spent last season on loan with the Turkish side, but was due to report back to Carrington for the start of preseason training next month following the expiration of the deal.

The 30-year-old's representatives were told at a meeting with United bosses in May that even if he returned to the club that he would not be part of Michael Carrick's first team squad next season.

André Onana spent last season on loan with Trabzonspor. Getty

United and Trabzonspor have been in talks and sources have told ESPN that Onana, who is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, is close to returning on loan for a second campaign.

Sources have told ESPN that United are looking to add an experienced goalkeeper to their squad this summer.

Altay Bayindir was blocked from joining Besiktas in January and United are anticipating further interest in their No. 2 once Türkiye's World Cup campaign comes to an end.

Third choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who turned 40 in April, has signed a new one-year extension, but United remain keen on bringing in another experienced goalkeeper to provide competition for No.1 Senne Lammens.

Carrick and the players who are not taking part in the World Cup are due to return to preseason training on July 9.