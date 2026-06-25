Victoria Pelova joins arch-rivals Tottenham after Arsenal exit

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Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Netherlands international Victoria Pelova after the 27-year-old left Arsenal upon the expiry of her contract.

She signed for Arsenal in January 2023, scoring twice and producing six assists, and won the Women's League Cup in her first few months, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, Pelova missed the majority of that season but returned in March 2025, before helping Arsenal win the Champions League in Lisbon.

Tottenham announce signing of Victoria Pelova. Tottenham Hotspur FC

Her injury stunted much of her progression, leaving the midfielder with limited minutes during the 2025-26 season.

Pelova told club media: "It feels nice to be here, I had a lovely welcome from everyone. When I had conversations with Martin [Ho], he was so good. It felt immediately right to go to Spurs."

"Victoria is a brilliant signing for us and someone who brings real quality, intelligence and top-level experience into our team," Spurs head coach Martin Ho said. "She is an established international player with the Netherlands, has played in major European competitions domestically and internationally, and understands what it takes to perform in high-pressure environments.

"What excites us is not only what she has already shown in her career, but also the belief we have that there is still much more to evolve in her game.

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Pelova has plenty of Champions League experience after four years in Amsterdam with Ajax, making 84 appearances and scoring 16 goals in all competitions including the continental competition.

On the international stage, Pelova has 71 caps for the Netherlands after debuting in 2018, representing her country at the Olympics in 2020, 2022 and 2025 as well as the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.