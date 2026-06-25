Spain's Nico Williams: I'm ready to start against Uruguay

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Winger Nico Williams said he's ready to join teammate Lamine Yamal in Spain's starting 11 in their crucial Group H game with Uruguay on Friday.

Spain top the group ahead of the match in Guadalajara, Mexico -- after beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their last game, with back-from-injury Yamal playing a starring role -- but still need a result to confirm their qualification in first place, and avoid a potential clash with Argentina in the round of 32.

Yamal played 45 minutes against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, while Williams was limited to a half-hour cameo.

"Physically I feel good," Williams told journalists ahead of Spain training in Guadalajara on Thursday. "But I still need to find competitive rhythm, that spark that defines me. That will come, with the extra training I'm doing."

Williams, who was key to Spain's success at Euro 2024, said whether he comes into the starting line-up or not will be decided by coach Luis de la Fuente.

"I'll keep working as I have been," he said. "If the boss gives me a chance, that will be welcome, if not, I'll keep working hard and supporting my teammates ... No, [there'd be no problem starting]."

Nico Williams is ready to start in Spain's final group game. Getty