Ecuador vs. Germany LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as La Tri eye crucial win against Group E winners

İlkay Gündoğan has his say on whether Undav should start for Germany vs. Ecuador (1:29)

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Ecuador take on Group E winners Germany targeting a crucial win as their qualification to the World Cup knockout stages hang by a thread after securing just one point in two games.

Julian Nagelsmann's men have got the job done and as the highest-scoring team at the tournament, will look to keep their winning momentum going ahead of the knockouts. To that end, they have opted against heavily rotating their lineup for today's clash.

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Ecuador can still finish as Group E runners-up if they beat Germany, and Curaçao beat Ivory Coast, but only if they better the latter's goal difference.

They have a chance to book their place as one of eight best third-place teams with a win, but overcoming a Germany side -- cruising on an 11-game winning streak -- will be no easy task.

Defeat tonight will condemn Ecuador to elimination and see them make a group-stage exit in a third consecutive tournament.

After suffering a late 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast in their opener, Ecuador failed to kick on as they were held to a shock goalless draw against a spirited Curacao side, with Eloy Room denying them through a goalkeeping masterclass.

Meanwhile, Germany have advanced to the knockout stages for the first time since 2014, when they went on to win the whole tournament.

They opened their World Cup campaign emphatically, routing Curaçao with a 7-1 victory after brushing off a surprise equaliser.

Ivory Coast gave them a much tougher time, forcing them to dig deep for a late comeback as Deniz Undav scored a brace from the bench to seal the nation's progress.

Germany have only ever won all three of their group games three times before -- in 1970, 1974 and 2006.