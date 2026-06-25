Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as both teams look to make history

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Ivory Coast are facing Curaçao in a pivotal World Cup match in Group E and you can follow all the action live on ESPN.

After a last gasp defeat to Germany last time out, Ivory Coast can only come second at best and will guarantee that with a draw.

Curaçao meanwhile, having drawn their second match against Ecuador have an unlikely opportunity to come second themselves.

If they can beat Ivory Coast tonight and Ecuador don't beat Germany then they will finish second, a remarkable achievement, given their 7-1 thumping against Julian Nagelsmann's men in the opening round.

Ivory Coast have never reached the knockout stages and are 90 minutes from making history, with a win or draw booking them a place in the round of 32 against either Norway or France.

They began with a dramatic 1-0 win over Ecuador in an incredible end-to-end match that somehow saw its first and only goal in the 90th minute through Amad Diallo after the crossbar had been rattled on three different occasions.

The African side then held the lead for significant chunks of their match against Germany, only for replacement Deniz Undav to come on and twice score for the four-time champions.

Germany are also in action at the same time against Ecuador and it is expected they are going to name a significantly changed team from the one that faced Ivory Coast as they are guaranteed to come top of the group.