World Cup: Grades for every eliminated team, as they exit the tournament

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Soccer is a game of failure -- especially this summer.

Each game at the 2026 World Cup has featured about 80 possessions per team. And each team has scored about 1.5 goals per game. Those teams, in other words, are failing to score goals with 98% of their possessions.

Those teams generate only around 12 shots per game, so 85% of those possessions don't lead to an attempt on goal. And even when they do, those shots fail to become goals 88% of the time.

But we all put up with the constant futility because there's a likely payoff hidden behind all of these hopeless statistics, right? Right?

Yeah, um, not quite.

The biggest World Cup ever brings with it an even greater avalanche of failure. Of the 48 teams attempting to win the World Cup this summer, 47 (98%) will fail. Add up all of the World Cups this century, and come the end of this summer, 240 different groups of players will have tried to lift the World Cup -- and 233 will have fallen short.

Of course, not all failures are created equal. Injuries happen, refs make mistakes, arbitrarily drawn borders and random demographic patterns determine rosters, socioeconomic factors overwhelm tactics and the ball keeps bouncing.

So, from now until the end of the tournament, we will grade the 47 failures -- continually updating this page, with the most recently eliminated teams listed first -- based on a combination of pre-tournament expectations, in-tournament performance and frankly, whatever else is worth considering.

The grades will be on a traditional A-to-F scale. Yes, you can get an A for failing or an F for failing. I can't think of a sentence that better sums up the World Cup than that.

All numbers come courtesy of the stats app Futi or TruMedia's Stats Perform data, unless otherwise noted. All projections cited come from Michael Caley's PADDLIN' model.

How they got eliminated: Finished last in Group A

Final grade: D-

They had set plays -- and almost nothing else.

All of their goals came from set pieces, 18 of their 34 shots came from set pieces and 1.38 of their 2.37 expected goals came from set pieces. That's a fine balance for one of the first-time participants without any top-level talent -- a team trying to eke out every edge it can. But most of Czechia's starting XI plays in a top European league.

This is the kind of side that should be making the round of 32 and getting within range of an upset win to boost it into the round of 16. Instead, Czechia finished last in one of the weakest groups in World Cup history.

How they got eliminated: Finished last in Group A

Final grade: F

They came into the tournament as the 95th-ranked team in the Elo ratings -- the lowest-rated team in the history of the World Cup. And Qatar leave the tournament ranked 99th.

Sure, they fluked into a draw with Switzerland, but this is the worst team I've ever seen participate in this tournament. Qatar are terrible at everything, but especially defending: 10 goals conceded, 72 shots against, 160 touches allowed inside their penalty area.

Qatar spent hundreds of billions of dollars to land the rights to host the 2022 World Cup -- they might need to double that if they want to have a competent national team.

How they got eliminated: Finished last in Group L

Final grade: C-

They gave us two of the most boring first halves of the World Cup, and their first two matches featured just 33 total shots -- the fewest of any team after two rounds. It almost worked, too?

Panama generated 38 touches inside the opposition penalty area and conceded only 29 against Ghana and Croatia, and I think it was smart of them to drag their games down into the low-event muck of finishing randomness. They didn't have enough attacking talent to put the ball into the goal.

How they got eliminated: Finished last in Group J

Final grade: C+

They entered the tournament as the 38th-ranked team in projections. They then lost to Austria and Algeria, were eliminated after two matches, and their ranking ... stayed the same. Jordan scored in both matches and were tied with 15 minutes left in each one.

They also left a really sweet note -- and actual sweets -- in the locker room after the game against Algeria. I make the rules here: I'm giving them brownie points.

How they got eliminated: Finished last in Group F

Final grade: F

They lost their opening game 5-1, fired their manager (Sabri Lamouchi), hired a new guy (Herve Renard) who didn't know the players, and then lost the following game 4-0. Oh, and all that happened before they played the best team in their group, the Netherlands.

It's not as though Tunisia are some first-time, happy-to-be-here side that qualified only because of the expanded field, either. No, Tunisia won games at each of the previous two World Cups! And they've qualified for six of the past eight tournaments! Act like you've been there before, guys!

How they got eliminated: Finished last in Group D

Final grade: F

According to manager Vincenzo Montella, "Not every time the team that plays better wins the game. That's the sport we're playing. That's football." He's absolutely right -- as long as he's not talking about his team.

Turkiye were unlucky not to score in their first two matches, but they went down early against two teams they were supposedly better than, and then resorted to 27 shots from 25 yards and beyond -- six more than any team had attempted across their first two matches since 2014.

A team with Juventus's Kenan Yildiz and Real Madrid's Arda Güler, two of the best young creators in the world, has to have a better comeback plan than that.

How they got eliminated: Finished last in Group C

Final grade: C-

Haiti entered the tournament with just a 15% chance of getting out of the group, in a tournament where two-thirds of the teams advance to the knockout rounds. They played well in their opener against Scotland -- controlling 61% of the final-third possession and outshooting their opponents 15-9 -- but couldn't turn the control into a goal and lost 1-0.

Sure, they gave Brazil too much space in the next match and lost 3-0, but I'm not sure better tactics would've mattered much. They were eliminated before they scored a goal.